U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,286.25
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,892.00
    -73.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,521.75
    -14.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,948.50
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.25
    -1.29 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.60
    +6.60 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.14
    -1.07 (-3.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2713
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8400
    -0.2990 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,491.30
    +2,066.52 (+5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.25
    +35.36 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.55
    +49.01 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Degica becomes one of the first and most comprehensive PSPs on Shopify App Store with release of 41 payment apps

·4 min read

App release by Degica makes it one of the few payment service providers (PSPs) to provide support for a broad range of payment solutions as diverse as Paidy and Konbini in Japan, Alipay in China and Toss in South Korea

TOKYO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Degica announced the launch of 41 KOMOJU apps on Shopify app store, enabling merchants to use a single account to accept payments via a wide range of well-known and trusted methods, such as Konbini and Paidy in Japan, Alipay in China and Toss in South Korea. This comes following a recent announcement from Shopify that it is updating the way merchants connect to PSPs, with all PSPs now required to provide their services via an app on the Shopify App Store. With this release, Degica has positioned itself as one of the few PSPs ready to facilitate support for customers under the new system.

Degica Logo
Degica Logo

Offered based on the company's KOMOJU payments platform, the solution covers all the major payment methods across Japan, China, South Korea, Europe, and APAC countries. In line with Degica's mission to create a connected, global marketplace, these new apps based on KOMOJU enable Asian businesses to accept payments from all over the world and open up European businesses to previously difficult-to-enter Asian markets.

"We are delighted that our team's hard work over the past months paid off and we were able to roll out these solutions so quickly – making us one of the first and most comprehensive PSPs on the Shopify App Store," says Jack Momose, CEO Degica. "We see these apps as offering major benefits to our merchant clients, who can use their single KOMOJU account to gain secure access to all the major payment methods available on the platform – with competitive pricing, rapid pay-outs and market-leading integration into treasury systems."

Merchants looking to receive payments via Alipay, for instance, can search for KOMOJU on the list of payment providers or for "Alipay by KOMOJU" on the list of payment methods in payments settings and immediately use this payment method thanks to their KOMOJU credentials. Additionally, any merchants using Shopify can now go global. They do not need to be a European entity to accept European payments, nor do they have to be a Japanese entity to accept Japanese payments.

The full list of payment methods covered by Degica apps on the Shopify App Store is as follows:

Japan:

  • Credit Cards (JCB, Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, Diners)

  • PayPay

  • LINE Pay

  • Merpay

  • Konbini (Family Mart, 7-eleven etc.)

  • Bank Transfer

  • Paidy

  • Pay-easy

  • NTT Docomo

  • SoftBank

  • au

  • NET CASH

  • BitCash

  • WebMoney

China:

  • Alipay

  • UnionPay

  • WeChat Pay

South Korea:

  • International Credit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, JCB, AMEX, Diners)

  • Local Credit Cards (Samsung Card, Hundai Card, Lotte Card etc.)

  • Toss

  • PAYCO

  • Culture Voucher

  • Happy Money

  • Carrier Billing

APAC:

  • Doku (Indonesia)

  • OVO (Indonesia)

  • eNETS (Singapore)

  • GrabPay (Singapore)

  • Dragonpay (Philippines)

  • FPX (Malaysia)

  • POLi (Australia)

Europe:

  • iDEAL (Netherlands)

  • Bancontact (Belgium)

  • Giropay (Germany)

  • BLIK (Poland)

  • Przelewy24 (Poland)

  • Multibanco (Portugal)

  • Paysafecard (EU)

  • EPS (Austria)

  • MyBank (Italy)

  • Sofort (EU)

About Degica
Degica's mission is to create a fair, global marketplace for goods and services – breaking down barriers between different markets and making it easier to do business anywhere in the world. With its origins in the video game publishing industry, Degica found that it needed to build its own in-house payments solution in order to sell games via major platforms to customers in its home market of Japan. The solution worked so well that the team decided that its future lay in breaking down similar barriers for other companies. Today, the Degica offers a series of solutions – ranging from payments to AI translation and logistics support – to enable businesses outside Japan to gain straightforward access to the country's large and valuable market, and businesses in Japan and the rest of Asia to tap into Western markets in Europe and the US.

For further information, please visit www.degica.com.

About KOMOJU

Established in 2016 by Degica, KOMOJU (an abbreviation of the Japanese phrase "購入モジュール", meaning "purchasing module") was started with a single aim – to make Japan simple. To this end, KOMOJU provides clients with a global payments platform, active across four regions, with over 50 international partners and more than 4,500 active merchants. Connected to platforms such as Shopify, Wix, Woo Commerce and Magento, it offers merchants access to all major payment methods in Japan, Korea and China and incorporates FX functionalities to enable merchants to receive funds in their desired currency, while processing currencies native to local markets.

Today, following huge initial success for the platform, the initial goal of making Japan simple has expanded. The next step for KOMOJU and Degica is to continue breaking down barriers to doing business not only into and out of Japan, but anywhere in the world – creating a fair and global marketplace for goods and services.

For more information, please visit https://en.komoju.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1630867/KOMOJU_by_Degica_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/degica-becomes-one-of-the-first-and-most-comprehensive-psps-on-shopify-app-store-with-release-of-41-payment-apps-301532247.html

SOURCE Degica

Recommended Stories

  • European Gas Drops Amid Higher LNG Flows, Easing Supply Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe settled at multi-month lows amid higher imports of LNG and indications that gas buyers will find a workaround to Russia’s demand for payments in rubles. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Rebound Ahead of Big Tech Earni

  • Hunter Biden is prime target if Republicans win Congress

    Intelligence officials had gathered to brief select members of Congress on future threats to U.S. elections when a key lawmaker in the room, No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik of New York, tried to move the discussion to a new topic: Hunter Biden’s laptop. Stefanik, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, asked the officials during the April 1 briefing whether they had any evidence of Russian involvement in the release of Biden’s laptop to the news media in the fall of 2020 — a possibility floated by high-ranking former government officials in the weeks before the presidential election. Intelligence officials told Stefanik the question would be better answered by law enforcement.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • Twitter CEO set to receive $42 million if terminated after Musk deal

    On Monday billionaire Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, ending its run as a public company since 2013. Musk in a securities filing on April 14 had said he did not have confidence in Twitter's management. Equilar's estimate includes a year’s worth of Agrawal's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards, an Equilar spokesperson said, based on Musk’s offering price of $54.20 per share and terms in the company's recent proxy statement.

  • Elon Musk buying Twitter is ‘the best thing that’s ever happened’ to it: Strategist

    Thomas Hayes, Great Hill Capital Chairman and Managing Member, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Elon Musk's confirmed acquisition of Twitter, the growth outlook for the social media platform, Musk's goals for Twitter while managing other companies, and activist investors.

  • What Twitter employees are saying about the Musk buyout

    Worry over stock options, the site's political future — and whether or not they will throw up — are on the minds of the company's employees.

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • Euro Poised to Challenge Pandemic Bottom at 1.0636

    The direction of the EUR/USD into the close on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.0799.

  • Do ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's (NYSE:ZIM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Big Tech earnings ‘will be a mixed bag,’ analyst says

    TECHnalysis Research Pres. & Chief Analyst&nbsp;Bob O’Donnell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings expectations for Big Tech companies like Apple amid supply chain concerns.

  • PayPal has been cut in half by Wall Street, but ‘uncertainty’ still looms as earnings approach

    After losing more than half its value so far this year, PayPal Holdings Inc. still faces 'uncertainty' from Wall Street.

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Is Shorting Tesla Stock—and He’s Not Happy

    FEATURE Tesla CEO Elon Musk is irked at Bill Gates. He doesn’t see how Gates, a leading proponent of sustainable energy, could possibly sell Tesla stock short. And Musk says Gates is doing just that.

  • These 5 Oil Companies Enter Earnings Season With Big Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • China Tech Stocks Rebound as Beijing Renews Policy Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech shares advanced as Beijing’s renewed pledge to step up growth lured back some buyers after weeks of intense selling. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayThe Hang Seng Tech Index cl

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.