Degica becomes one of the first and most comprehensive PSPs on Shopify App Store with release of 41 payment apps

App release by Degica makes it one of the few payment service providers (PSPs) to provide support for a broad range of payment solutions as diverse as Paidy and Konbini in Japan, Alipay in China and Toss in South Korea

TOKYO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Degica announced the launch of 41 KOMOJU apps on Shopify app store, enabling merchants to use a single account to accept payments via a wide range of well-known and trusted methods, such as Konbini and Paidy in Japan, Alipay in China and Toss in South Korea. This comes following a recent announcement from Shopify that it is updating the way merchants connect to PSPs, with all PSPs now required to provide their services via an app on the Shopify App Store. With this release, Degica has positioned itself as one of the few PSPs ready to facilitate support for customers under the new system.

Offered based on the company's KOMOJU payments platform, the solution covers all the major payment methods across Japan, China, South Korea, Europe, and APAC countries. In line with Degica's mission to create a connected, global marketplace, these new apps based on KOMOJU enable Asian businesses to accept payments from all over the world and open up European businesses to previously difficult-to-enter Asian markets.

"We are delighted that our team's hard work over the past months paid off and we were able to roll out these solutions so quickly – making us one of the first and most comprehensive PSPs on the Shopify App Store," says Jack Momose, CEO Degica. "We see these apps as offering major benefits to our merchant clients, who can use their single KOMOJU account to gain secure access to all the major payment methods available on the platform – with competitive pricing, rapid pay-outs and market-leading integration into treasury systems."

Merchants looking to receive payments via Alipay, for instance, can search for KOMOJU on the list of payment providers or for "Alipay by KOMOJU" on the list of payment methods in payments settings and immediately use this payment method thanks to their KOMOJU credentials. Additionally, any merchants using Shopify can now go global. They do not need to be a European entity to accept European payments, nor do they have to be a Japanese entity to accept Japanese payments.

The full list of payment methods covered by Degica apps on the Shopify App Store is as follows:

Japan:

Credit Cards (JCB, Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, Diners)

PayPay

LINE Pay

Merpay

Konbini (Family Mart, 7-eleven etc.)

Bank Transfer

Paidy

Pay-easy

NTT Docomo

SoftBank

au

NET CASH

BitCash

WebMoney

China:

Alipay

UnionPay

WeChat Pay

South Korea:

International Credit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, JCB, AMEX, Diners)

Local Credit Cards (Samsung Card, Hundai Card, Lotte Card etc.)

Toss

PAYCO

Culture Voucher

Happy Money

Carrier Billing

APAC:

Doku (Indonesia)

OVO (Indonesia)

eNETS (Singapore)

GrabPay (Singapore)

Dragonpay (Philippines)

FPX (Malaysia)

POLi (Australia)

Europe:

iDEAL (Netherlands)

Bancontact (Belgium)

Giropay (Germany)

BLIK (Poland)

Przelewy24 (Poland)

Multibanco (Portugal)

Paysafecard (EU)

EPS (Austria)

MyBank (Italy)

Sofort (EU)

About Degica

Degica's mission is to create a fair, global marketplace for goods and services – breaking down barriers between different markets and making it easier to do business anywhere in the world. With its origins in the video game publishing industry, Degica found that it needed to build its own in-house payments solution in order to sell games via major platforms to customers in its home market of Japan. The solution worked so well that the team decided that its future lay in breaking down similar barriers for other companies. Today, the Degica offers a series of solutions – ranging from payments to AI translation and logistics support – to enable businesses outside Japan to gain straightforward access to the country's large and valuable market, and businesses in Japan and the rest of Asia to tap into Western markets in Europe and the US.

For further information, please visit www.degica.com .

About KOMOJU

Established in 2016 by Degica, KOMOJU (an abbreviation of the Japanese phrase "購入モジュール", meaning "purchasing module") was started with a single aim – to make Japan simple. To this end, KOMOJU provides clients with a global payments platform, active across four regions, with over 50 international partners and more than 4,500 active merchants. Connected to platforms such as Shopify, Wix, Woo Commerce and Magento, it offers merchants access to all major payment methods in Japan, Korea and China and incorporates FX functionalities to enable merchants to receive funds in their desired currency, while processing currencies native to local markets.

Today, following huge initial success for the platform, the initial goal of making Japan simple has expanded. The next step for KOMOJU and Degica is to continue breaking down barriers to doing business not only into and out of Japan, but anywhere in the world – creating a fair and global marketplace for goods and services.

For more information, please visit https://en.komoju.com .

