Degrii Provides New Smart Home Solutions at CES 2023

·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Degrii, a global leading developer of intelligent and powerful smart home appliances, is excited to unveil its latest product at CES 2023. Degrii is always dedicated to utilizing advanced technologies on its products to deliver superior quality, high performance, convenience and sustainable ideas to the consumer. To illustrate the breadth of its latest technological innovations, Degrii is presenting Degrii Wireless Multiroom Thermostat System, Degrii Zima Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner in their lineup.

Degrii Zima Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner is the world's first intelligent cordless pool cleaner with an ultrasonic radar, with a superior 5,000 ft2 radar coverage. The ultrasonic radar technology allows Zima Pro to plan paths, conquer corners, collect debris from any surface such as floor, wall and waterline, as well as clean all types of pools and surfaces including vinyl, concrete and fiberglass. With powerful 250W motors and fine filters, Zima Pro can absorb and filter dust, rocks, algae, and mineral deposits with ease. It features a built-in purification system to disinfect the pool while cleaning. Moreover, real-time tracking and manual control make it possible to view and control the cleaning progress based on user preferences via the Degrii App. The floating battery can last for 3.5 hours of cleaning time and it will park alongside the pool wall automatically if the battery is low. Users can lift the Zima Pro during cleaning through the Degrii App with a click.

Degrii Wireless Multiroom Thermostat System consists of Smart Thermostat and Remote Thermostat. One Degrii Smart Thermostat can link up to 12 Remote Thermostat, which can independently control the temperature, solving the issue with uneven heating and cooling in different rooms. The thermostat system connects to the HVAC system to adjust the setting via schedule setting by user's preference and algorithm. The power saver system inside can learn comfort preferences to control the perfect temperature and help to reduce electricity bills. Users will have smart control over the heating and cooling via their smartphone with a few taps to create custom schedules, enable geofencing and energy tracker, and more. The thermostat system is designed to be user-friendly and simple to use, for example, users could assign the zone controls with just one action.

Degrii believes this extensive product lineup exemplifies its innovative and intelligent technologies as well as the versatile performance of its latest data-driven products. Be sure to find Degrii at Booth No. 50523, CES 2023 to see these ultimate innovative and impressive products in action!

To learn more about the Degrii products displayed at CES 2023, please visit: http://www.degrii.com.

About Degrii

Founded by scientists and engineers, Degrii is dedicated to providing the most effective data-driven products for our sustainability efforts around the world. Backed with strong manufacturing capabilities and award-winning designers, Degrii's products are highly received by more than 300,000 happy users worldwide. Degrii has been constantly innovating to share the warmth and efficiency of intelligent technologies, and share an integrated low-carbon future.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/degrii-provides-new-smart-home-solutions-at-ces-2023-301715432.html

SOURCE Degrii

