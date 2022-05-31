Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market to Cross USD 37.89 Billion by 2030, at 5.50% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Size and Trends Research Report: By Type (Fruits & Vegetables), Form (Powder, Granules, and others), and Region - Forecast till 2030

New York, US, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s report highlights "Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables Market Information by Type, Form, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is anticipated to touch USD 37.89 billion by 2030 at a 5.50% CAGR.

Market Scope

Convenience or packaged food products have gained immense traction over the years, which means higher demand for dehydrated fruits and vegetables. Surging consumer awareness with regard to the high shelf life of these processed food items has a positive influence on the dehydrated fruits and vegetable market, especially in developing economies.

The tough working environment across urban areas in line with extended work hours makes it really difficult for the customers to take out time for home cooking. Other than this, hectic and busy lifestyle compels the consumers to opt for ready-to-eat and packed foods. Dehydrated fruits and vegetables are extensively used in soup, snacks, instant noodles, and various other packaged food products allowing consumers to enjoy tasty food products that take a much lesser time to prepare. Currently, a variety of dehydrated fruits and vegetables are available in the worldwide market, which fosters the number of options for the consumers. Additionally, consumers are now seeking simple, delicious, and low-cost food products that go with their fast-paced lifestyle, which offers significant growth opportunities to the developers of dehydrated fruits and vegetables.

Over the review period, the emergence of state-of-the-art and advanced technologies that can potentially enhance the efficacy of the drying process will be a significant technological trend.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 37.89 Billion CAGR 5.50 % (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Form, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased efforts to develop solutions

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the dehydrated fruits and vegetable market are:

DMH Ingredients (U.S.)

FutureCeuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Kanegrade Limited (U.K)

Saipro Biotech Private Limited (India)

NutraDry (Australia)

Paradise Fruits Solutions Gmbh & Co. (Germany)

Activz LLC (U.S.)

Baobab Foods LLC (U.S.)

Milne MicroDried (U.S)

Herbafood Ingredients GmbH (Germany)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The drastic surge in the preference for nutrition-rich food products has raised the demand for a variety of dehydrated fruits and vegetables. The high shelf-life of the dehydrated vegetables and fruits remains a highly appealing factor for the consumers buying these products, given the easy storage and the fact that there is no compromising of the taste. The dehydrated fruits and vegetables market will also benefit from the amplified demand for packaged convenience food items among the time-pressed people, who are unable to find time for cooking due to their busy schedules.

Dehydrated fruits and vegetables’ high shelf life also helps enhance the profit margins of the market retailers, considering the reduction in their spoilage rate. In addition to this, these food products have gained significant popularity among the burgeoning base of health-conscious consumers across the globe. Rise in food-based technological advances in conjunction with the surging production of better-quality dehydrated vegetables and fruits will further have a remarkable impact on the worldwide market. Not only, but the heightened deployment of advanced food dehydrators in line with the mounting investments could favor the dehydrated fruits and vegetables industry.

Partnerships, product launches, agreements and acquisitions are a few major business strategies that the reputed brands employ to elevate their market standings. For instance, in April 2022, Chuza, a Mexican spicy snacks brand, focused on sharing Mexican flavors, flair and culture with the American consumers confirmed the appearance of its products on the grocery store shelves in the coming months. The product offering will feature sweetened dried fruit smeared with chili powder blend. The collection will include strawberries, apricots, pineapples, cranberries and mango.

Market Restraints:

The substantial manufacturing costs can be a huge restraint for the worldwide market in the years to come.

COVID 19 Analysis

Several businesses following the COVID-19 outbreak had to be shut down or had to witness slow production in the wake of the lockdown as well as quarantine. This had a huge impact on their ability to be profitable.

However, the dehydrated fruits and vegetables market will continue advancing at a rapid pace despite the COVID-19 outbreak, given the significant focus on innovations as well as research and development/R&D activities. Following the SARS-CoV-2 onset, there has been a substantial increase in the number of tie-ups between companies, with the common aim to mitigate the financial loss brought on by the pandemic. Although the lockdown has weakened supply chains to a large extent, the demand for dehydrated fruits and vegetables among consumers will remain high in the forthcoming period.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The types covered are vegetables and fruits. The fruits type will presumably take the lead in the ensuing years, led by segments including bananas, apples, cherries, pineapple, apricots, and more. Out of these, the highest demand is enjoyed by the apricots segment in the market, with the segment expected to attain an 8.06 percent growth over the given period. The vegetable segment can be considered for onions, mushrooms, garlic, tomato, and others.

By Form

Form-wise, the major segments are granules, powder, and more. The powder segment will be heading the worldwide market for dehydrated fruits & vegetables in subsequent years.

Regional Insights

North America will be the top-performing market in the years to come, hitting a solid valuation by 2027-end. Over the given period, the North American market can also expect to attain a spectacular CAGR, thanks to the rise in technical innovations along with the robust presence of numerous affluent developers in the region.

In Asia Pacific, the surging amount of time spent on working as well as travelling in urban cities has made it tough for people to spend time on cooking, thereby shifting their preference toward other options like ready-to-eat meals. Their high demand for convenient, flavorful and affordable food items will complement the expansion of the dehydrated vegetable market in the region.

