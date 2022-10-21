Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market to record USD 52.84 Mn incremental growth; APAC to have a significant market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market by End-user, Product Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will increase by USD 52.84 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period. APAC is identified as the major market for dehydrated onion flakes, occupying 36% of the global market share. The growing health awareness and the increasing demand for natural ingredient-based supplements are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Our sample report includes market data points, ranging from trend analyses to market estimates & forecasts. See for yourself by Downloading Sample PDF Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market 2022-2026

Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global dehydrated onion flakes market is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial end-users will exhibit increased demand for dehydrated onion flakes during the forecast period. The increasing use of dehydrated onion flakes in the food processing industry and fast food restaurant chains is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, evolving lifestyles and changing eating habits of consumers will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC will remain as the dominant region in the market over the forecast period. The growth of the dehydrated onion flakes market in APAC can be attributed to the presence of many processed food and food additive manufacturers in the region. In addition, rising disposable incomes, increased awareness of healthy eating, and the rise in popularity of packaged foods are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dehydrated onion flakes market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dehydrated onion flakes market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers dehydrated onion flakes that include kibbled, chopped, minced, granule, and powder for use in varied food preparations.

Earth Expo Co: The company offers dehydrated onion chopped, dehydrated onion granules, dehydrated onion kibble, dehydrated onion minced, dehydrated onion powder, and dried white onion ring.

Green Rootz: The company offers kibbled, chopped, minced, granules, and powdered onion flakes.

Harmony House Foods Inc.: The company offers organic dried onions, dehydrated red onion chopped, and dehydrated red onion granules.

Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd.: The company offers dehydrated white onion and dehydrated red onion.

The market is driven by the robust growth of the processed food industry, rising consumer consciousness for nutritionally rich products, and the high demand for unique flavors. However, stringent regulations for food ingredients will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dehydrated onion flakes market report covers the following areas:

Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dehydrated onion flakes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dehydrated onion flakes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dehydrated onion flakes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dehydrated onion flakes market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Onion Powder Market 2022-2026: The global onion powder market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America). The offline segment will account for the maximum revenue generation in the market. APAC will dominate the market growth. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Packaged Dehydrated Food Market 2022-2026: The global packaged dehydrated food market is segmented by technology (spray drying, freeze-drying, sun drying, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The demand for spray dried foods will be significant over the forecast period. North America to generate maximum growth opportunities. View Report Snapshot Here

Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 52.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BCFoods, Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd., Earth Expo Co, Ganesh Dehy Foods, Garon Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd., GERMAN FOODS, Green Rootz, Harmony House Foods Inc., Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd., JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS, Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt. Ltd., Kisan Foods, Murtuza Foods Pvt. Ltd., Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., Pardes Dehydration Co., Real Dehydrated Pvt. Ltd., SHAKTI FOODS., Silva International, VEERRAL AGRO TECH, and YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Home use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Dehydrated white onion flakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Dehydrated red onion flakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd.

11.4 Earth Expo Co

11.5 Green Rootz

11.6 Harmony House Foods Inc.

11.7 Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd.

11.8 JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS

11.9 Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.

11.10 Olam Group Ltd.

11.11 Real Dehydrated Pvt. Ltd.

11.12 Silva International

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

