Dehydrated Vegetables Market to Hit USD 9.19 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 7.07%

Pune, India, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dehydrated vegetables market size was valued at USD 5.32 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 5.70 billion in 2022 to USD 9.19 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Dehydrated Vegetable Market, 2022-2029.”

Hindrance in Supply Chain amidst the Pandemic Affected the Market Growth



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for dehydrated vegetables saw a modest decline. People's freedom of movement restrictions travel bans, and lockdowns all played a role in labor shortages that many nations had in their agricultural sectors, especially when seasonal items were in high demand. In addition, lack of manpower results in reduced production and shortage of goods on the market.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

ITC Limited (India)

California Sun Dry Foods (U.S.)

Mercer Foods, LLC (U.S.)

Green Rootz (India)

BCFoods, Inc. (U.S.)

European Freeze Dry Ltd. (Denmark)

Van Drunen Farms (U.S.)

Bella Sun Luci (U.S.)

Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 7.07 % 2029 Value Projection USD 9.19 Billion Base Year 2021 Dehydrated Vegetables Market Size in 2022 USD 5.70 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 204 Segments Covered By Type, By Form Dehydrated Vegetables Market Growth Drivers Surge in Use of Dehydrated Vegetables Due to the Growing Demand for Packaged Food Products Increasing Adoption of Dried Vegetables in Fast Food Chains Boosts the Consumption of Dehydrated Vegetables

Segments:

Tomato to Hold the Largest Share Owing to its Dynamic Usage in Various Food Industries

The market is segmented into potato, tomato, onion, and others based on type. The tomato segment witnessed a strong sales performance over other vegetable sources.

Cuts & Flakes to Exhibit a Significant Proportion of Global Market Due to Consumers' Rising Demand for Convenience Products

Based on form, the market is segmented into powder & granules, cuts & flakes, and whole. The cuts & flakes segment is projected to hold a substantial dehydrated vegetables market share.

Increasing Demand for Dehydrated Vegetables from Snack Food Manufacturers Boosts Market Growth

By end-user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and household. The commercial segment is anticipated to hold a considerable share of the global market.

In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the dehydrated vegetables market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights, which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the demand for the product in the near future.

Drivers and Restraints:

Propelled Use of Dehydrated Vegetables Due to Growing Demand for Packaged Food Products to Surge Growth

The increased demand for processed food products is incentivizing food producers to create new food items that are anticipated to give nutritious, ready-to-eat food items with adequate health benefits. Customers who frequently choose ready-to-eat vegetables in dehydrated form are also fast embracing these vegetables as their preferred snack foods.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Rising Popularity of Luxury Goods

When it comes to the global market's biggest revenue share, which was USD 2.10 billion in 2021, Asia Pacific is in the lead. The market expansion in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be fueled by the rising popularity of luxury food products.

The Middle East & Africa is most likely to witness the fastest growth rate. Market expansion in the region is fueled by rising demand for non-seasonal goods. The need for ready-to-eat meals as a result of shifting consumer lifestyles further fueled the industry expansion.

Small packaged meals are becoming increasingly common in consumers' daily diets, which is driving the North American industry. Various meal preparations, including soups, baked items, salads, sauces, and others, include dried veggies.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

Key Industry Development:

February 2021: The latest ingredient from European Freeze Dry, in response to demand from the vegan market, is freeze-dried jackfruit. The benefits of freeze-dried jackfruit include its many applications, its texture, and consequently the potential to utilize it in pot dinners as a substitute for pulled pig or chicken.

