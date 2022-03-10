U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,266.50
    -8.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,198.00
    -67.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,678.50
    -56.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.10
    -6.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.76
    +2.06 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.90
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    -2.68 (-7.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3173
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1250
    +0.2660 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,663.95
    -1,908.21 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.62
    -39.73 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,705.82
    +988.29 (+4.00%)
     

Deirdre Lester tapped to lead Outsider.com as CEO

·3 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsider.com, a rapidly growing digital media and lifestyle company, announced today that former Barstool Sports Chief Revenue Officer Deirdre Lester has been appointed new CEO of the company.

"Deirdre completely understands the brand mission and opportunity with Outsider," said Outsider Co-Founder and former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler. "She is extremely talented, has years of experience and a known track record in the industry, but what impresses me most is her team-first attitude and leadership skills."

Lester will be tasked with expanding the media and lifestyle company's mission of celebrating American culture through real stories and authentic goods.

"Barstool was an amazing experience for me, having an opportunity to be a part of staggering growth and work along so many dedicated, passionate, and talented executives and talent," said Lester. "I will forever look back on my experience as one of my proudest professional moments."

"I've been keeping up with Outsider from the sidelines and when the opportunity to lead the company as CEO was presented, It was without question the entrepreneurial leadership role I've been building towards for years. The Outsider mission to build a community that celebrates American entertainment and culture has endless potential and I'm thrilled to be at the helm of building this company to be an industry force."

Outsider's media division is building a portfolio of podcasts and shows, featuring production from Co-Founder Jay Cutler and "The Marty Smith Podcast". In addition to the media division, Outsider recently launched its lifestyle store, with a small offering of custom-built hats. The company has plans to release a full line of products serving the Outsider lifestyle in the near future.

"When the search for our CEO began, Deirdre was our first call. She has executed at the highest levels at best in class digital brands her entire career," said Outsider Co-Founder Shannon B. Terry. "Deirdre's portfolio of experience puts her in rarified air. She had unlimited opportunities to lead an organization, and her choosing Outsider is a testament to our enormous opportunity."

About Outsider.com
Outsider is a media and lifestyle company built to celebrate American culture through genuine stories, authentic goods and portfolio of podcasts and shows, featuring "The Marty Smith Podcast." Outsider reaches more than 22 million users and more than 7 million social followers. Along with former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, Outsider was created by the founders of On3.com, Rivals.com (acquired by Yahoo! In 2007), 247Sports (acquired by CBS Sports in 2015), and Pop Culture Media (acquired by CBS Interactive 2017).

About Deirdre Lester
Deirdre Lester has over 20 years experience in the digital media industry, with a focus predominantly on sports & entertainment brands. She began her career in media at CNET Networks in the late nineties and went on to work at ESPN as her foray into the sports business. Deirdre has held executive level positions at Rivals.com, MLB Advanced Media, Whistle Sports and most recently was the Chief Revenue Officer at Barstool Sports where she led Advertising & Sponsorship and Brand Licensing. She has been names a Top 25 Women in Sports by Forbes (2016) and Top Digital Executive by Mediapost.

CONTACT:
Caroline Bynum
caroline.bynum@outsider.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deirdre-lester-tapped-to-lead-outsidercom-as-ceo-301499746.html

SOURCE Outsider

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • Capri’s John Idol Said No New CEO Search Underway

    The Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo parent also reiterated its outlook despite a $100 million revenue hit seen in Russian business.

  • Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal passed an early test of company culture

    The new CEO is sticking with an office reopening plan that prioritizes people and productivity over place.

  • XPO CEO explains why the logistics company is splitting its businesses

    XPO Logistics, Inc. Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why the company is spinning off its freight brokerage, European, and intermodal businesses.

  • Two incumbents win, two ousted on Exeter Co-op School Board

    The Exeter Region Cooperative School Board will have two new members representing Brentwood and East Kingston.

  • Rite Aid eliminates COO position as part of management realignment

    Shares of Rite Aid Corp. were indicated up nearly 1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the drug store chain announced a realignment of its management team that includes the elimination of the chief operating officer (COO) position and consolidation of leadership of its pharmacy business. As part of the realignment, COO Jim Peters and Chief Pharmacy Officer Jocelyn Konrad have left the company, after both were in their roles since October 2019. Karen Staniforth, senior vice president of clinica

  • Shareholders express 'profound disappointment' in Heartland Financial CEO

    A group of key shareholders, including former owners of Kansas City-area banks, are calling for Heartland Financial USA to find different leadership.

  • Why Yext Stock Was Sinking Today

    Shares of the online search specialist fell on a weak earnings report and news of a leadership change.

  • Citi plans 900 hires for commercial banking unit over three years

    The U.S. lender said on Monday that along with launching in new markets and expanding its digital capabilities, the Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) unit is looking to ramp up its presence in high-growth and emerging markets. The bank, which currently operates in 60 countries and focuses on lending to mid-sized companies, said a bulk of the hires are expected to be in areas where it sees an increase in business activity, particularly the United States, China, Brazil, India and countries in Western Europe. In a separate statement on Tuesday, Citi said, as part of its global headcount expansion plan, it would hire close to 350 people, including nearly 200 commercial bankers, over the next three years to accelerate growth in the Asia Pacific region.

  • S.F. fintech Fundbox taps Visa, Capital One and Conde Nast for C-suite hires

    Fundbox said Tuesday that it hired three C-suite executives as the small business lender experiences record growth. Small business lender Fundbox, led by CEO Prashant Fuloria, also said the new hires signal the company is entering a new phase of growth. The San Francisco fintech hired Steve Greig from Visa as chief marketing officer; Rebecca Sachs from Condé Nast as chief people officer and Iskender Eguz from Capital One as chief risk officer.

  • Dollar Tree Shares Pop As It Resolves With Mantle Ridge On Board Composition

    Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) has reconstituted its board of directors, that includes both current and new directors. Under this plan, the company's board will comprise Richard (Rick) Dreiling as Executive Chair, Paul Hilal, founder and CEO of Mantle Ridge LP, as Vice Chair, five other new directors, and five continuing directors. Mantle Ridge owns a ~$1.8 billion worth stake in the retailer, regulatory filing shows. Mantle Ridge had earlier nominated a full slate of 11 directors to the company

  • Dollar Tree shakes up its board, adds new committees

    Dollar Tree Inc. announced a new board on Tuesday, adding Richard Dreiling as executive chair, Paul Hilal, founder and chief executive of Mantle Ridge LP, as vice chair, and five new directors. Five directors will continue on, including Dollar Tree's Chief Executive Michael Witynski, and six directors will retire. Dreiling is currently a Lowe's Cos. board member, and retired from the CEO position at Dollar General Corp. in 2015. The board will comprise 12 directors at the 2022 annual meeting. Do

  • California-based Ingram Micro expanding to Spartanburg County with $37M investment

    A California-based logistics company announced it is investing $37 million and will create 203 new jobs as it expands in Spartanburg County.

  • Knox County school board cites 'strained political status' in dismissing complaints against members

    The board does not have a clear process for complaints against its members, which is part of the reasoning why some members voted to dismiss them.

  • Former NYC Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley to head Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

    Maya Wiley, who previously served as an aide to former New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio (D) before running unsuccessfully for mayor herself in 2021, is set to become the next president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.The organization announced on Tuesday that it and its sister organization, The Leadership Conference Education Fund, have selected Wiley to assume leadership of the two organizations. The...

  • President Biden nominates Navajo Area director Roselyn Tso to lead entire Indian Health Service

    Navajo Nation officials lauded President Joe Biden's nomination of Roselyn Tso as director of the Indian Health Service.

  • Adidas announces new China chief as it looks to revive sales

    Adidas has replaced its China chief, it said on Tuesday, as the German sportwear brand looks to revive sales in the world's second largest economy. The company has appointed Adrian Siu to take over from Jason Thomas, who became Adidas Greater China's managing director in 2019, it said. Siu has held multiple roles with Adidas in Hong Kong and Shanghai and also served as the chief executive of Chinese fashion label Cosmo Lady.

  • Flamengo President Dribbles Into Petrobras Chair Spot

    Petrobras has received nominations for its Board of Directors and the nomination of Flamengo soccer club president Rodolfo Landim as chairman.

  • U.S proxy adviser ISS recommends Toshiba shareholders vote against split plan

    U.S proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that Toshiba Corp.'s shareholders vote against the company's plan to split itself into two parts.

  • Republic Bank launches new CRE division, hires key executive

    This new hire has served in executive roles at Commonwealth Bank & Trust and as market president for Independence Bank.