U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.50
    +19.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,465.00
    +153.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,169.00
    +64.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.50
    +13.20 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.14
    +2.27 (+2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.60
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    +0.42 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9958
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.60
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7530
    +1.1780 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,892.02
    +154.96 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.21
    +3.54 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.20
    +18.77 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

DekaBank is Live with SRD II Solutions from Broadridge

·3 min read

Global Proxy Voting and Shareholder Disclosure Hub for Germany-headquartered financial services provider

NEW YORK and LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that it is supporting German banking and securities services provider, DekaBank, with its market-leading solutions for the updated Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

DekaBank has gone live with Broadridge's Global Proxy Voting and Shareholder Disclosure Hub solutions. This provides support for its institutional client base across Europe, through DekaBank's network of German savings banks and its own private bank.

"Corporate governance standards in Germany and across Europe are undergoing a fundamental transformation, driven by SRD II regulations and the growing demand for shareholder democracy as investors increasingly seek to positively influence corporate policy and ESG strategies," said Benedikt Arendt, Project Manager, DekaBank.  "Broadridge, as a strong and trusted global leader in shareholder communications, was a natural partner for such a critical change. Through our close collaboration, the deployment of next generation technology, and the support of Broadridge's exceptional local-language domain experts, we are able to raise efficiency levels throughout the chain of communications while helping to empower our customers and their end-clients."

"Through its well-prepared and professionally managed programme, DekaBank is able to meet its regulatory obligations under SRD II," said Demi Derem, General Manager of International Investor Communications Solutions, Broadridge. "DekaBank's broad network of clients and investors will benefit directly from high levels of straight-through processing efficiency, our local market digital connectivity, and rich system functionality which provide unparalleled transparency and an improved window for market voting deadlines."

SRD II significantly impacts shareholder communications for all intermediaries holding or servicing European equities, globally. The regulation aims to increase the accuracy and transparency of communications between share-issuing companies and their investors – facilitating more active shareholder engagement, greater levels of transparency and increased operational efficiency.

Broadridge's enhanced Global Proxy solution supports the full shareholder communication lifecycle.  It enables same-day event capture and distribution, same-day proxy vote processing and vote confirmations, advanced multi-channel investor communications and European client data storage. Its new Shareholder Disclosure Hub, an industry-wide digital solution, uses the latest API- and blockchain-based technologies to address SRD II's new shareholder disclosure requirements and provide class-leading data security.

Learn more at www.broadridge.com/SRD and in Broadridge's latest SRD II white paper.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $9 trillion in equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit broadridge.com.

Investors:
W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
+ 1 516-472-5129
Edings.thibault@broadridge.com

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
+1 212-918-6966
Gregg.rosenberg@broadridge.com

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions)
Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dekabank-is-live-with-srd-ii-solutions-from-broadridge-301617283.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Strong Insider Buying Makes These 2 Stocks Attractive

    Profitable investing is all about making the right choices and finding the stocks to build a portfolio that will generate positive returns no matter what happens. The challenge now can be summed up in the range of headwinds pushing against the markets. Investors have to contend with high inflation, and the prospect of higher rates going forward, as Fed chair Powell has indicated that the central bank’s priority will be to tame it. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities to seek out in t

  • Here’s what Morgan Stanley says will fuel another decline in stocks

    Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson says there's more pain in store, but for a different reason.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; Oil Prices Rally On Surprise OPEC+ Move, Russia News

    Futures were mixed with the U.S. stock market closed Monday. Oil prices jumped as OPEC+ cut production. Russia won't restore European natural gas flows.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Falling. Why Analysts Say a ‘Massive Capitulation’ Is Coming.

    While stock and bond markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., the 24/7 nature of crypto means no respite from volatility.

  • As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts

    Cities that have seen an 'influx of affluence' may see prices sink the farthest.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper

    The lawsuit claimed CFO Gustavo Arnal was involved in a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.

  • The 2 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Load Up On in September

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has had an off year. Through the first eight months of 2022, Berkshire's shares have lost over 7% of their value. Berkshire's relative strength in this brutal market is proof positive that the Oracle of Omaha, along with his investment team, haven't lost their touch for stock picking.

  • Exclusive-Deal partner for Trump's Truth Social fails to get backing for SPAC extension -sources

    The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the former U.S. president's Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal last October to take TMTG public. Digital World had been hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now for the transaction to proceed.

  • 3M's (MMM) Healthcare Spinoff Sees Roadblock from Veterans

    3M (MMM) faces a lawsuit from veterans to block its planned healthcare spinoff on concerns that the company might not be left with enough resources to pay for the damages caused by faulty earplugs.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Made Big Bets on Microsoft, Shopify Stock

    Generation Investment Management bought Microsoft, Shopify, and Mastercard stock, and sold Visa in the second quarter.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Caxton Associates LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s performance and investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Caxton Associates LP. Bruce Kovner founded Caxton Associates in 1983. The global macro hedge […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy in September

    These innovative businesses are giving investors reasons to buy, but a bear market just isn't cooperating.

  • Euro plunges to new 20-year low after Russian gas halt

    LONDON (Reuters) -The euro sank below $0.99 to a new 20-year low on Monday after Russia's halt to gas supplies down its main pipeline to Europe heightened fears about a deepening energy crisis across the region. The euro has been increasingly correlated with natural gas prices in recent months, with the former falling when prices of the energy source rise. Europe is scrambling to wean itself off Russian supplies and build up reserves before the cold winter months, but investors reckon the hit to its economy will be huge.

  • US mortgage lenders are starting to go bankrupt — how this one factor could be triggering the worst surge of failures since 2008

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of McCarthy’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. Breakline Capital is a New York-based hedge fund that was […]