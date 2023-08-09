Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Dekel Agri-Vision, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = €1.2m ÷ (€55m - €11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Dekel Agri-Vision has an ROCE of 2.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 8.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Dekel Agri-Vision's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Dekel Agri-Vision.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Dekel Agri-Vision's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Our Take On Dekel Agri-Vision's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Dekel Agri-Vision have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 32% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Dekel Agri-Vision and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

