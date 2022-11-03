DEKRA awards ASPICE CL2 certificate to LITEON Technology for its R&D capability of automotive software

TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPICE stands for Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability Determination. It is a model framework for assessing the R&D capability of software development teams in the automotive industry, developed within the ISO/IEC standards. Applicants' capability levels will be examined for ASPICE certification. After European car manufacturers took the lead, more and more global counterparts and suppliers have come to regard Automotive SPICE as a standard for assessing the capability of software providers.

Allen Liao, Associate Vice President, Automotive Electronics Application LOB of LITE-ON Technology Corp., stated that LITEON Technology has long been committed to the research and development of the application of automotive electronics as a prominent solution provider for their clients. Since the application of HUD (head-up display) combined with ADAS and V2X has become an important auxiliary tool for a smart cockpit, the market has edged toward more stringent requirements for product safety and software reliability. The ASPICE certificate issued by the DEKRA DIGITAL Principal Consultant demonstrates the LITEON Technology's strength in the research and development of automotive software. What's more, the certification also reflects LITEON Technology's comprehensive development procedures of automotive software which fully complies with the quality criteria of international car manufacturers and Tier 1. With this at hand, LITEON Technology is proven to have the capability to address the design requirements in the global supply chain of vehicles.

Allen Liao (left) Associate Vice President of Automotive Electronics Application LOB of LITE-ON Technology Corp. and Aaron Lee (right), Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan

At the certificate awarding ceremony, Allen Liao, Associate Vice President, Automotive Electronics Application LOB of LITE-ON Technology Corp., received the ASPICE CL2 certificate from Aaron Lee, Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan. Daniel Lee, General Manager of DEKRA Taiwan Product Testing Operations, and Kevin Huang, Manager of Global Functional Safety attended the ceremony. Gerhard Rieger, Senior Vice President Global Functional Safety and Ganesh Kumar, DEKRA DIGITAL Principal Consultant for ASPICE, Functional Safety & Cybersecurity, joined the ceremony online.

Gerhard Rieger, Senior Vice President Global Functional Safety (on the left side of screen), and Ganesh Kumar, DEKRA DIGITAL Principal Consultant for ASPICE, Functional Safety & Cybersecurity delivered their congratulations to LITE-ON Technology online.

Aaron Lee, Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan, expressed that as the concept of smart driving has gain its popularity, a vehicle is carried with more and more smart-assisted technologies and products. Car manufacturers have asked for increasingly higher quality of the products developed by suppliers in the supply chain, where ASPICE has been widely requested. DEKRA DIGITAL and Functional Safety team is the only team in Taiwan that is led by a Principal Consultant and Competent Assessor, and also the expert team that works with the most car manufacturers of Taiwan for certification. The review was led by Ganesh Kumar, DEKRA DIGITAL Principal Consultant for ASPICE, Functional Safety & Cybersecurity, accompanied by Kevin Huang, DEKRA Global Functional Safety and Cyber Security Manager, and ASPICE assessor and expert team. They verified that LITEON Technology's HUD products have reached the industry-leading level in terms of the system development, software design, and management by performing a VDA scope assessment of ASPICE. Accordingly, LITEON Technology successfully received the ASPICE CL2 and ISO 26262 certificates from DEKRA.

As a world-class testing and certification organization, DEKRA strives to offer one-stop service where clients in the automotive supply chain are able to enjoy integrated solutions, including ISO 26262/ IEC 61508 functional safety, ISO/SAE 21434 / SAE J3061 road vehicles – cybersecurity, ISO 27001 / TISAX standards for information security assessment and Automotive SPICE, a capability maturity model for software. The mission is to help steer clients' transformation upgrades and sustainable development of the automotive industry.

