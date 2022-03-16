U.S. markets closed

DEKRA signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

·1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) to develop cooperation opportunities within the scope of testing and certification services. The areas of interest cover explosion protected electrical equipment, electric vehicle charging systems, cellular 5G devices, connected and automated driving components and vehicles, cybersecurity and products that need to be tested in-country specific laboratories.

With this collaboration, DEKRA and KTL strengthen the support offered to their customers in the automotive, ICT, consumer, industrial and medical sectors. The objective is to help manufacturers access faster the market while preserving safety, to enable more services and to develop coordinated activities.

The signing ceremony of the MoU took place at MWC 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. In 2021, DEKRA generated turnover totaling almost EUR 3.5 billion. The company currently employs around 46,500 people in approximately 60 countries on all 6 continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure, and sustainable world.

SOURCE DEKRA

