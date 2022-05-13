U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

DEKRA signed MoU with Korea Testing Laboratory to enhance cooperation on testing and certification services

·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, a global leading testing, inspection and certification organization, and Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Seoul, South Korea on 3rd May 2022. Mr. Mike Walsh, EVP DEKRA Group and Head of Asia Pacific Region, Mr. Carsten Lienemann, Country Head of DEKRA South Korea, Mr. Se-jong Kim, President of KTL, and Mr. Jung-won Park, Ph.D., Vice President of KTL, participated the MoU signing ceremony.

Left - Mr. Jung-won Park, Ph.D., Vice President of KTL; Right - Mr. Mike Walsh, EVP DEKRA Group and Head of Asia Pacific Region
Left - Mr. Jung-won Park, Ph.D., Vice President of KTL; Right - Mr. Mike Walsh, EVP DEKRA Group and Head of Asia Pacific Region

DEKRA and KTL develop cooperation opportunities within the scope of testing and certification services. The areas of interest cover explosion protected electrical equipment, electric vehicle charging systems, cellular 5G devices, connected and automated driving components and vehicles, cybersecurity and products that need to be tested in-country specific laboratories.

Mr. Mike Walsh stated, "Jointly signing our MOU is a positive step forward for both organisations and will provide a strong platform for cooperation and mutual business development".

With this cooperation, DEKRA and KTL strengthen the services offered to their customers in the automotive, ICT, consumer, industrial and medical industries. The objective is to help Korea-based manufacturers access to the local and international markets faster while ensuring safety, to enable more services and to develop coordinated activities.

DEKRA is involved in product safety testing in Korea at its locations in Seoul, Yongin and Incheon, especially in the area of Automotive EMC, RF and explosion safety testing. As the first laboratory in the world authorized for both device testing and security assessment programs for Alexa Voice Service (AVS), DEKRA is the only service provider in AVS in Korea.

In 2020, DEKRA Korea announced an important strategic step and further expanded its testing and certification services, by acquiring Movon test laboratories, to strengthen its position as global provider in the growth market of automotive electromagnetic compatibility and radio frequency testing.

About KTL

Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) was founded in 1966 with the aid of UNESCO as Korea's only public comprehensive testing and certification organization. While Korean people have worked together to achieve the Miracle of the Han River over the last half century. KTL has contributed to the country's economic development by fulfilling its own duties of the times, such as the development and dissemination of testing and evaluation technologies as well as support for international certification acquisition, which enhance the qualitative and technological edge of Korea companies and strengthen their export competitiveness.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2021, DEKRA generated sales totaling more than EUR 3.5 billion. The company currently employs almost 48,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

SOURCE DEKRA

