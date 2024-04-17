Del Taco is finally moving into NC, with the first location expected in the Triangle

The first Del Taco location in North Carolina is likely to open in the Triangle.

Wildly popular on the West Coast, Del Taco is moving into North Carolina. The company announced a franchise deal in 2021 for five new Del Taco locations in the Triangle. Now, nearly three years later, we know that the first location will be in Durham.

Del Taco’s first North Carolina franchisee is the company RAM Restaurants INC. A company spokesman said the first restaurant will be at 4716 Apex Highway in Durham, replacing the former Thai 55 building. Construction is expected to begin next month, with Del Taco planning to open this fall.

RAM Restaurants signed a five restaurant deal with Del Taco in 2021 and has struggled to find real estate in the Triangle’s competitive market, the spokesman said.

A second Del Taco location is already in the planning stages in Sanford, planning to open at 3116 S. Horner Blvd. in Sanford, RAM Restaurants said. The spokesman said other considered sites are Wilson and Clayton and other Triangle suburbs.

The Durham Del Taco will be 2,300 square feet with a double drive-thru. The Sanford location is expected to be around 2,000 square feet.

