These Delaware companies are among the best large US employers, according to Forbes

Delaware has made another Forbes list — this time, with two companies ranking among the 2024 America's Best Large Employers.

The Forbes list considers large companies as those with more than 5,000 employees.

The list was made after surveying current and past employees, alongside those close to them, to rate their employer, and if they would recommend them to others.

Chosen were 600 employers, with these two companies from Delaware making the list.

W.L. Gore & Associates

W.L. Gore & Associates, which is headquartered near Newark, landed at No. 74 on the list.

The company, which has over 13,000 employees, is a global materials science company. The annual revenue is $4.8 billion, according to Forbes.

Within the engineering and manufacturing industry, W.L. Gore and Associates was founded in 1958 and has contributed to a plethora of industries since. According to Forbes, that includes outer space, medical technology and more.

The company has made plenty of Forbes lists, including landing at No. 135 on America's Largest Private Companies in 2023 and at No. 243 for World's Top Companies for Women in 2023.

DuPont

One of the biggest companies in the world, DuPont de Nemours Inc. is no stranger to large Forbes lists for top organizations. The company landed at No. 231 on the U.S. Best Large Employers list.

DuPont provides technology-based materials for a multitude of industries such as construction, chemicals and more, according to Forbes. This includes things from electronics like mobile devices and computers to things like semiconductors and electromagnetic shielding.

The company was also one of the first major gunpowder suppliers, alongside being credited for other important creations like rayon, nylon and Kevlar.

Founded in 1897 in Delaware, DuPont has stayed in its home state, headquartered just outside Wilmington.

The company currently employs over 23,000 employees, according to Forbes.

Corteva Agriscience

Corteva Agriscience, a company spun off from DuPont, is another multibillion-dollar company that landed on the Forbes list for America's Best Large Employers — at No. 475.

Once headquartered just outside Wilmington, the company moved to Indianapolis in 2022.

The holding company specializes in the provision of agricultural products and was founded in just 2018.

Now, with over 21,000 employees, the company has an annual revenue of $17.7 billion with $45.5 billion in assets and $1.2 billion in profits.

Other Forbes lists that Corteva Agriscience has made include:

No. 182 for the 2023 Best Employers for Women

No. 474 for the Global 2000

No. 155 for Best Employers for New Grads

