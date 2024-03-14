Delaware Extension board places director on leave

Mar. 14—The executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The board of directors of the agency voted unanimously during its annual organizational meeting March 13 to place Executive Director Mandeep Virk-Baker on leave.

Board President Betty Scott said she couldn't comment on why Virk-Baker was placed on administrative leave and who was going to conduct the investigation. Andes Town Supervisor Wayland "Bud" Gladstone, who sits on the board as the county board's representative, said it would be an independent investigation.

Scott, who is also the Masonville town supervisor, said Wednesday afternoon that there have been a series of resignations and early retirements at the office in Hamden. However, the extension agents who work through the Watershed Agricultural Council in Walton have a full staff. The CCE oversees agriculture outside the New York City watershed, while the council oversees agriculture inside the watershed. According to the CCE website, there are seven openings at the Hamden office. That includes a farm business management and agriculture development educator, which has been open for almost two years, Scott said. Several of these openings have Virk-Baker as the contact for more information. Scott said people can call 607-865-6531 and talk to Stacey Young for more information if they are interested in applying.

In addition to resignations and early retirements, two people were also fired within the past month — Emily Roach, who was the 4-H team leader, and Corrine Tompkins, who was the 4-H Camp Shankitunk director — which upset several residents of Delaware County. Gladstone said like any other organization, the executive director has the right to fire or hire anyone they want to and that it's "outside the wheelhouse of the board."

Tompkins and Roach's dismissals upset several Delaware County residents, so the board meeting was moved to the Walton High School. Scott said more than 100 people attended the meeting at the school and another 100 watched the meeting on Zoom. Several people voiced their concerns about the 4-H program and camp. One person asked to have their statement read aloud, two commented via Zoom and 16 spoke at the meeting. She said she wasn't surprised by the turnout and said it showed that people love the program and didn't want to see it suffer.

Cassidy Smith, who is a 4-H alumna, said she started circulating a petition on social media pages March 4 to have the two rehired 24 hours after learning they had been fired. "I started the petition because I know how much great things Corrine and Emily bring to the table," Smith said via Facebook Messenger. "They are the backbone of our 4-H programs and they would not be what they are today without the growth of Emily and Corrine."

Smith said she has collected 584 signatures, "but we aren't done yet. Emily and Corrine have not been reinstated yet, so there is still time to sign our petition!"

During the meeting, Gladstone said the county board will support the extension in order to get it back on track. "It's a great extension. It's one of the best in the state," he said

According to a post on the Delaware County Facebook page, "The Delaware County Board of Supervisors acknowledges the unity demonstrated by community members and expresses gratitude to those who supported the reinstatement of the two employees and called for an investigation into the staff turnover over the past 15 months." It said it had "unwavering faith in the CCE Board's capacity to rectify the situation and ensure the continuity of programs vital to the youth of Delaware County, the community remains hopeful for a swift resolution and a path forward towards stability and growth."

In addition to the board of supervisors, Jason Craig, secretary of the Delaware Valley Agricultural Society, said the society was ready to help 4-H groups through the transition and make sure the Delaware County Fair is the same for kids participating this year.

In addition to placing Virk-Baker on paid administrative leave, the board approved two new board members — Jason Mondore and Tim Gutliph — and elected its slate of officers — Betty Scott, president; Carol Michalski, vice president; Donna Jones, secretary and Brad Taggart, treasurer. It also gave a 3% pay raise to employees retroactive to Jan. 1.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer