Delaware home listings on the rise — see the current median price here

Median home prices in New Castle and Kent counties are on the rise.

The median home in New Castle County listed for $409,978 in January, up 2.5% from the previous month's $400,000, while the Kent County median listed for $412,250 in January, up 0.7% from the previous month's $409,250, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median home price in Sussex County was listed for $529,999 in January, down 1.8% from the previous month's $539,700.

The statistics in this article pertain only to houses listed for sale in Delaware not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.delawareonline.com.

Delaware home listings

Listings in Sussex County moved slowly, at a median of 78 days listed compared with the January national median of 69 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 64 days on the market. Around 418 homes were newly listed on the market in January, a 3% increase from 406 new listings in January 2023.

Listings in New Castle County moved briskly, at a median of 50 days listed compared with the January national median of 69 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 41 days on the market. Around 366 homes were newly listed on the market in January, a 5.7% decrease from 388 new listings in January 2023.

Listings in Kent County moved steadily, at a median of 68 days listed compared with the January national median of 69 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 58 days on the market. Around 130 homes were newly listed on the market in January, a 27% decrease from 178 new listings in January 2023.

Delaware real state heat map

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Story continues

Across the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area, median home prices fell to $337,375, slightly lower than a month earlier. The median home had 1,530 square feet, at a list price of $214 per square foot.

In Delaware, median home prices were $477,450, a slight increase from December. The median Delaware home listed for sale had 2,071 square feet, with a price of $230 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $409,500, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,823 square feet, with a price of $221 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware home listings on the rise — see the current median price here