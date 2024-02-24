Delaware homes sold for lower prices recently and we have the data: See how much here

Newly released data for November shows that potential buyers and sellers in Delaware saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price.

In New Castle County houses sold for a median of $304,000, while homes in Kent County sold for a median sale price of $327,000. In Sussex County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $470,000.

New Castle County home sales

Looking only at single-family homes, the $345,000 median selling price in New Castle County was down 4.2% in November from $360,000 the month prior. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 0.6% from a median of $347,000.

Two single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 10 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in November 2022.

Kent County home sales

In Kent County $307,500 was the median selling price for single-family homes. It was down 3.8% in November from $319,500 the month prior. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 3.9% from a median of $319,900.

Five single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to zero recorded transactions of at least $1 million in November 2022.

Sussex County home sales

In Sussex County 24 single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 17 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in November 2022.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $425,000 median selling price in Sussex County was down 10.4% in November from $474,500 the month prior. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 4.4% from a median of $407,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

In Delaware, homes sold at a median of $339,500 during November, down 3.1% from $350,250 in October. There were 978 recorded sales across the state during November, down 12.2% from 1,114 recorded sales in November 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Delaware decreased by 16.2% from $471.3 million in October to $394.8 million this November.

Out of all residential home sales in Delaware, 3.68% of homes sold for at least $1 million in November, up from 3.5% in November 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Delaware decreased by 7.4% from a median of $372,500 in October to $345,000 in November. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was down 1.2% from $349,000.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

