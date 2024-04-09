Delaware made changes to its lawmaker pension plan 27 years ago. Why they didn't stick

The state’s failure to make changes to the Delaware Code following revisions to the legislative pension plan 27 years ago is costing the First State nearly $1 million in retroactive payments.

Delaware Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend said lawmakers weren’t aware of the pension payout problems until local reporters reached out seeking clarity on the issue, and are still trying to gather information.

“My understanding is that the (pensions) office has been looking at this for 12 months now and to me, it defies statistical probability that there would not have been some kind of outreach to the legislature to let us know of some kind of discrepancy whether 27 years ago or 27 days ago,” Townsend said. “We should have been informed that something was amiss.”

Legislative state pensioners in March received a letter from pension administrator Joanna Adams informing elected officials that the office would immediately “retroactively administer the Legislative Pension Plan as written in the Delaware Code,” likely resulting in thousands, if not tens-of-thousands, of dollars in increased payments to pensioners.

Legislative Hall in Dover

A former legislator contacted Delaware Online/The News Journal after receiving the letter from the pension office and shared the document.

Legislative pensions are paid from the Delaware Public Employees Retirement System, an office that manages and invests worker contributions from across the state government. Lump sum payments to retired legislators don't hit taxpayers, but it does draw down from investable funds for other pensioners. As of June 2023, the state’s various pension funds held more than $12 billion, reported Spotlight Delaware.

Officials from the state Office of Pensions said the error was detected after receiving a pension application "with a revised effective date of pension."

Townsend said from what information he’s been able to gather about the snafu, the changes impact 27 retired lawmakers.

After refusing to provide the total costs associated with the snafu, the Office of Pensions on Monday said the one-time payment amounted to $900,000 and the changes will add an additional $9,000 per month cost to the state pension plan.

Story continues

Officials from the state Office of Pensions said the error was detected after receiving a pension application "with a revised effective date of pension” but would not say how many people it impacted nor the total cost.

Because the 1997 report was never codified and additional changes were made to the legislative pension plan in 2012, the earlier recommendations were nullified, according to responses from the governor's and pensions offices.

How did we get here?

A Compensation Commission Report in 1997 recommended eligibility and pension calculation changes to the legislative plan. The report carried “the force and effect of the law” as of Feb. 1, 1997 unless the Delaware General Assembly rejected the recommendations.

LEGISLATIVE ACTION: Delaware lawmakers vote to expand access to medical marijuana. Send bill to Gov. Carney

“This report was not rejected by the General Assembly and ultimately became law, but the Delaware Code was never updated with the eligibility and pension calculation changes, accordingly,” the March 2024 letter reads.

To further complicate the problems, the state made additional changes to the Legislative Pension Plan in 2012 with House Bill 81, but changes recommended in the 1997 report still weren’t reflected in state code at that time.

While the state Office of Pensions continued to administer the pension plan in accordance with the changes recommended in the 1997 report through Dec. 31, 2011, it will now revert back to the original eligibility and calculations dictated in state code.

The pensions office would not say how many legislators the change impacts, but indicated it affects those elected between Feb. 1, 1997 and Jan. 1, 2012. The office declined to provide a dollar figure on how much total is owed to pensioners citing state code that dictates that records maintained by the Office of Pensions "shall be confidential."

What are the eligibility requirements now?

Pensioners who may be impacted by this decision will receive an “additional packet of forms to complete for pension processing, such as, direct deposit, tax withholding election, burial benefit designation, etc.,” according to the Office of Pensions letter.

The office said the current eligibility requirements for legislative pensions are:

Those elected before Jan. 1, 2012 and age 55 with 10 years of service or age 60 with five years of service.

Those elected on or after Jan. 1, 2012 and age 60 with 20 years of service or age 65 with 10 years of service.

FORMER LEGISLATOR: 'Stalwart of the Delaware State Senate' Robert I. Marshall dies

It also reinstates the “minimum factor” pension calculation in which the years of service are “multiplied by the factor of the highest paid retired legislator,” which will result in higher payments to retired lawmakers. This provision was removed in the 1997 recommended changes.

“All future pension increases occur when the minimum factor is increased by a retiring legislator,” the pension office letter reads. “When this occurs, then a letter will be sent to all who are impacted by this increase.”

Townsend anticipates lawmakers will want to get to the bottom of how the issue occurred and why legislators weren't at least given a heads up.

"It’s important to emphasize that the legislature had no idea this was happening," he said. "This is nothing the legislature did to try and increase their own pensions."

The Senate majority leader said he'd like to understand whether the 1997 changes were legally enacted and if the pension office was correct in reverting the calculations back to pre-1997 provisions. Legislation isn't out of the question, Townsend said.

"I hope we will do the most fiscally responsible thing we are allowed to do under the law," he said, noting there's a question of whether the 1997 change was ever effective. "The pension office doesn’t think it did and so they started cutting checks. The legislature has not had any opportunity to examine that issue."

Got a tip? Contact Amanda Fries at afries@delawareonline.com. Follow her on X at @mandy_fries.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware making a costly fix to state lawmaker pension payments