The Delaware supermarkets that open New Year's Day and the early New Year's Eve closings

Whether you need to do your weekly grocery shopping or just need to grab some things to nurse your hangover, consumers will have plenty of shopping options on New Year's Day.

While wholesalers like Costco and Sam's Club will be closed on Jan. 1, other major grocery chains, like Walmart and Kroger, will be open regular hours. Other chains, like Trader Joe's and Aldi, will also be closed on New Year's Day.

Some companies' store hours vary by location, so it is always best to check with your local store for their specific holiday hours before leaving home.

Here's everything you need to know about which grocery stores will be open and closed on New Year's Day 2024 and their hours.

Is Walmart open on New Year's Day?

Yes, all Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 1, the company told USA TODAY.

Are Costco or Sam's Club open on New Year's Day?

No. Both Costco and Sam's Club warehouses will be closed on Jan. 1, 2024.

Is BJ's Wholesale Club open on New Year's Day?

Yes, all BJ's clubs will be open on New Year's Day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the website.

Is Target open on New Year's Day?

Most Target stores will be open their regular hours on New Year's Day, however store hours vary by location. You can find your local store's specific hours here.

Is Food Lion open on New Year's Day?

Yes, all Food Lion stores will be open on New Year's Day, most from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find your local store here.

Is Acme open on New Year's Day?

Yes, Acme Markets are open New Year's Day, most from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but check your local store here. Most stores close New Year's Eve at 8 p.m.

Is ShopRite open on New Year's Day?

Yes, ShopRite grocery stores are open New Year's Day, most from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but check your local store here.

Are Super G and IGA open on New Year's Day?

Yes, Super G and IGA markets are open New Year's Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Most stores close New Year's Eve at 8 p.m. Check your local store here.

Is Giant open on New Year's Day?

Yes, all Giant supermarkets are open New Year's Day, most from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and some until 11 p.m. On New Year's Eve, some stores close at 9 p.m. Check your local store here.

Is Aldi open on New Year's Day?

No. All Aldi stores will be closed on Jan. 1, according to the company's website, and stores close New Year's Eve at 7 p.m.

Is Lidl open on New Year's Day?

No. All Lidl stores will be closed on New Year's Day, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Wegmans open on New Year's Day?

Yes, Wegmans is open New Year's Day from 6 a.m. to midnight, but the Wilmington-area store in Greenville closes New Year's Eve at 8 p.m.

Is Redner's open on New Year's Day?

Yes, Redner's Markets are open New Year's Day, most from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Most stores close New Year's Eve at 9 p.m. Check your local store here.

Is Trader Joe's open on New Year's Day?

No. All Trader Joe's stores will be closed on Jan. 1, according to the company's website.

Is Whole Foods open on New Year's Day?

Whole Foods stores will be open limited hours on New Year's Day. You can find your local store and its specific hours here.

Is Kroger open on New Year's Day?

All stores in the Kroger family of companies will be open on New Year's Day.

The Kroger family of stores includes: Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug.

Is Publix open on New Year's Day?

Yes, however store hours vary on New Year's Day. You can find your local Publix store and its specific hours here.

Is Meijer open on New Year's Day?

Yes, Meijer stores will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight on Jan. 1, the company told USA TODAY.

Are CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid open on New Year's Day?

Many CVS stores will be open regular hours over the holidays, however some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. Check with your local pharmacy for their specific holiday hours. You can find your local CVS pharmacy using the company's store locator.

Walgreens and Rite Aid stores will be open their regular hours on Jan. 1.

