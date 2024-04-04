This Delaware town doubled property taxes. Utility repairs and upgrades are one reason

Smyrna Mayor Robert C. Johnson said the need to double property taxes was caused by years of using money from utilities funds and one-time revenues to cover everyday expenses in the general fund.

Town council approved the 100% hike at Monday’s council meeting, raising the rate from 47 cents per $100 of assessed value to 94 cents for property owners in town limits.

For a home assessed at $200,000, the old property tax bill was $940 per year. Under the new rate it will rise to $1,880 per year. For a homeowner whose property tax is included in the monthly mortgage payment, the new tax will mean $78.33 more per month on a home assessed at $200,000. The mayor didn't have an estimate Wednesday for the amount the average home is assessed in Smyrna.

Taxes are due in September.

The Smyrna Town Hall is on Market Street Plaza between Commerce and South streets.

‘Good intentions can…have hidden costs’

“The town council has diligently sought to avoid raising property taxes even though the town has tripled in size,” Johnson said in a statement at Monday's meeting. “Unfortunately, good intentions can sometimes have hidden costs.”

The town used revenue like real estate transfer taxes and impact fees along with large transfers from the water and electric funds to fund general operations.

“This depleted resources for capital improvements and infrastructure maintenance,” Johnson said. “These short-term solutions have had long-term consequences, which have been compounded by increased operating costs due, in part, to inflation and labor shortages.”

The deficit reached more than $4.2 million in the 2024 budget. The additional property taxes will help cover that deficit in a budget of about $41.5 million in operating funds and about $13.8 million for capital improvements.

The town will “stop subsidizing the operating budget with funding sources necessary for long-term capital needs,” Johnson said, and “begin to pay operating expenses with tax revenue and dedicate utility and one-time funds to our growing capital needs.”

Story continues

He said council members didn’t make this decision lightly or quickly because they know the hike will affect all citizens and businesses in town.

“But unless the town wants to face unsustainable debt, giving up our utilities and police protection to third-party providers, and compromises to the level of services we can provide citizens, this increase is vital,” Johnson said.

Now the town will be in a better position “to meet both short- and long-term needs…while creating financial stability that has been lacking in recent years,” he said.

More: What's that odd structure on Route 13 in Smyrna? It's essential to town's growth

Federal funds helped delay the inevitable

On Wednesday, Johnson said federal American Rescue Plan Act funds were like a bandage helping cover costs for utility infrastructure repairs, allowing money to be shifted to the general fund.

The town’s 2022 draft budget lists $6.37 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The 2003 draft budget isn’t on the town’s website.

“Primarily our general fund was not self-sufficient,” Johnson said. “Failing infrastructure is really a problem.”

That includes water, sewer and electric systems.

Another added expense was the increase in Kent County sewer fees by 10% in 2023. The town’s sewage goes to the county’s treatment center.

According to the town’s website, Smyrna increased its sewer rate by 3.3%.

When asked if he and the council considered spreading the property tax hike over multiple years, such as a 25% each year for the next four years, Johnson said many alternatives were considered but the 100% hike this year was the option that was decided upon.

“We deliberated over our budget for over six months,” he said.

Changes in town leadership

The dramatic hike in property taxes comes during a time of transition in town leadership.

Town manager Sheldon Hudson resigned March 19 after working for the town since Oct. 22.

The interim town manager is Torrie James, the police chief.

Town elections are scheduled for Tuesday, April 30 with two council seats up for vote, one at-large and one for District 3, according to the notice on the town’s website.

Reporter Ben Mace covers real estate, development and business news. Reach him at rmace@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: See the reasons this Delaware town just doubled property taxes