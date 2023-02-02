U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,175.37
    +56.16 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,943.70
    -149.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.44
    +359.12 (+3.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.77
    +36.96 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.41
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.90
    -11.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    -0.0074 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3580
    -0.0390 (-1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    -0.0126 (-1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4580
    -0.4670 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,880.47
    +874.20 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.54
    +0.23 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Delay of eligibility for medical assistance in dying for persons suffering solely from mental illness proposed by Ministers of Justice and Health

·5 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Medical assistance in dying (MAID) is a complex and deeply personal issue. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring our laws reflect Canadians' needs, protect those who may be vulnerable, and support autonomy and freedom of choice.

Under Canada's current MAID law, persons suffering solely from a mental illness who meet all eligibility criteria and for whom all applicable safeguards are met would be eligible for MAID as of March 17, 2023. However, today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, introduced legislation to extend the temporary exclusion of eligibility for MAID where a person's sole medical condition is a mental illness until March 17, 2024.

This proposed one-year extension would provide additional time to prepare for the safe and consistent assessment and provision of MAID where the person's sole underlying medical condition is a mental illness, and allow time to consider the Special Joint Committee on MAID's final report, expected in February 2023.

In the meantime, the Government of Canada will continue to work closely with provinces, territories, and the healthcare community to finalize and disseminate key resources. The main purpose of this proposed extension is to allow more time to ensure MAID assessors and providers are ready to assess requests for MAID for persons suffering solely from a mental illness in a safe and consistent manner across Canada by the time the proposed extension is over.

Quotes

"There is no doubt that medical assistance in dying is a very complex and deeply personal issue. We strongly believe that the proposed one-year extension, until March 17, 2024, of the temporary exclusion of eligibility for persons whose sole medical condition is a mental illness will provide sufficient time to ensure our health care system protects those who may be vulnerable and support autonomy and freedom of choice."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., K.C., M.P.
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"As MAID is a very personal and complex issue, the temporary extension would allow more time for regulators, clinicians, and others to better understand and implement guidelines and practices. This extension would play a crucial role in protecting the most vulnerable while supporting their autonomy, and ensuring assessors and providers are prepared and comfortable to support MAID for persons living with a mental illness, when it becomes available."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos
Minister of Health

"The safety and security of Canadians, including the most vulnerable, remains at the centre of our actions, alongside supporting individual autonomy. Canadians can rest assured we're taking a careful and considered approach on the implementation of MAID for persons living with a mental illness."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Quick Facts

  • On March 17, 2021, the revised legislation on MAID (former Bill C-7) received Royal Assent and became law. Former Bill C-7 expanded eligibility to MAID to individuals whose death is not reasonably foreseeable and strengthened the safeguards for these applicants. With these changes, individuals whose sole medical condition is a mental illness, and who otherwise meet all eligibility criteria, are not eligible for MAID until March 17, 2023. This temporary exclusion was intended to provide the Government of Canada time to consider the Expert Panel on MAID and Mental Illness' conclusions and recommendations, as well as the findings of the parliamentary Special Joint Committee on MAID.

  • On December 15, 2022, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Minister of Health, and the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health announced the Government of Canada's intention to introduce legislation in early 2023 to extend the temporary exclusion of eligibility for persons suffering solely from a mental illness beyond March 17, 2023. The introduction of Bill C-39 responds to this commitment.

  • On May 13, 2022, the Government of Canada tabled the Expert Panel on MAID and Mental Illness' final report in Parliament. The report sets out 19 recommendations for establishing a MAID regime that addresses questions that may arise in some MAID requests, and particularly where the person requesting MAID's natural death is not reasonably foreseeable. This includes questions of incurability, irreversibility, capacity, suicidality, and the impact of structural vulnerabilities (structural vulnerabilities being the effects of interactions between a person's sex, gender, socioeconomic status, race/ethnicity, sexuality, or institutional location, with one's position in society).

  • On June 22, 2022, the parliamentary Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying released an interim report on the question of MAID and mental illness. The Special Joint Committee heard from various expert witnesses, including legal experts, palliative care providers, MAID practitioners, physicians, nurse practitioners, psychiatrists, and the chair of the independent Expert Panel on MAID and Mental Illness.

  • The parliamentary Special Joint Committee on MAID's final report is expected by February 17, 2023, and may provide additional insight regarding MAID requests in complex circumstances, including for persons whose sole medical condition is a mental illness. The proposed extension would allow time to consider this final report.

  • In March 2023, MAID practice standards will be ready for uptake by health professional regulators and clinicians. The Government of Canada has appointed a Task Group of experts to develop these MAID practice standards, in collaboration with provincial and territorial governments, regulatory bodies, and clinicians across Canada.

  • The Government of Canada is also supporting the development of an accredited Canadian MAID curriculum to support clinician education and training. The curriculum will consist of seven modules, including a module on MAID and Mental Disorders. The launch of the modules will begin in the fall 2023, with the aim for all modules to be available by the end of 2023.

Related products

Associated Links

Stay Connected

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c2239.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Big Reasons to Sell Cassava Sciences Stock Right Now

    On any list of biotech plays that might multiply in value in a relatively short period, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) is likely to be near the top of the list. It's exploring whether its drug called simufilam is safe and effective to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease, though its clinical trials have (so far) shed little light on the issue. The biggest reason to sell Cassava stock: After an open-label phase 2 clinical trial of simufilam, the market reacted quite negatively to the release of new data that management spun as being positive.

  • OPEC Output Slides as Group Sticks With Deal to Balance Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismOPEC’s crude output edged lower last month as the group pressed on with an accord to keep global markets in balance.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countr

  • Adani Debate Rejected in Indian Parliament, Causing Uproar

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s parliament was adjourned for the day after pandemonium broke out when the upper house chair rejected opposition lawmakers’ demand for a debate on tycoon Gautam Adani’s tussle with a US short seller. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHong Kong to Gi

  • Why SNDL, Aurora Cannabis, and Tilray Stocks Popped Today

    There's more evidence now favoring medical marijuana legalization. But medical marijuana is already legal in most states.

  • Fate of $8 Billion Alaska Oil Project Comes Down to the Next 30 Days

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been called a “carbon bomb” and a caribou killer. Now, climate activists have one final, brief window of opportunity to quash ConocoPhillips’s proposed $8 billion oil development in Alaska.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHong Kong to Give Away 500,0

  • Biden Promises to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hillary Clinton Mockingly Reveals What Trump Was Doing In Infamous Debate Moment

    The debate might've been even weirder than we thought.

  • Why Obesity-Drug Makers Just Lost Weight

    Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are both working to ramp up capacity and insurance coverage for anti-obesity drugs.

  • Is Social Security income taxable by the IRS? Here's what you might owe on your benefits

    How is social security taxed in 2023? Here are the rules used to calculate how much you might owe on your benefits.

  • Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Ju

  • Leaders of Self-Driving-Truck Company Face Espionage Concerns Over China Ties

    A national-security review sparked concerns over TuSimple executives’ alleged technology transfer to China.

  • Social Security is getting a 8.7% boost in 2023 but a looming recession could spell disaster for future benefits — here is what that means for your retirement

    The Senior Citizen’s League says there ‘may be no COLA payable in 2024.'

  • A woman with a 100-pound leg spent her childhood hiding. Now she’s a model.

    Mahogany Geter, a model in Tennessee, was born with lymphedema in her left leg, which she says caused it to eventually swell to 100 pounds.

  • Eli Lilly Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Lifts 2023 Outlook, On Trulicity Strength

    "Over the course of this critical year, we hope to launch as many as four new medicines for challenging diseases, while advancing our next generation of molecules currently in Phase 3." said CEO David Ricks.

  • Why the FDA's Rejection of Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's Drug Is Actually Great News for the Stock

    When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejects a key drug from a healthcare company, it can send the stock spiraling into a sell-off. In order for the FDA to be confident in a drug's effectiveness, it needs to have a large enough sample size to evaluate it. Unfortunately, in Eli Lilly's case, it simply didn't have enough data points for the agency to make a positive conclusion about the treatment and grant it accelerated approval.

  • Powell Says Fed Can’t Shield Economy From a Debt Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned against any assumption that the central bank can rescue the economy if Congress fails to raise the federal debt ceiling — a move that could force the Treasury into a payments default.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump

  • Why Republicans won’t reveal their spending cuts

    Biden is demanding that Republicans "show your budget." Here's why.

  • IRS Delays New $600 Reporting Rule for Gig Workers and Online Sellers to 2024: Here's What You Need to Know

    Here in the thick of tax season, those who earn money from freelance work and side-hustles may be wondering what obligations they have to report their income formally to the IRS. Well, in late December 2022, the IRS actually delayed … Continue reading → The post IRS Delays New $600 Reporting Rule for Gig Workers and Online Sellers to 2024: Here's What You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Grab Hires Singapore Politician for Public Affairs Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. hired Singapore politician Tin Pei Ling to run its government relations department, as the ride-hailing and delivery company faces regulatory changes in its biggest market.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHong Kong to Give Away 500,000

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?