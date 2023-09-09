U.S. markets closed

After delay, Peoria Heights coffee shop ready to open in new location

Cassidy Waigand, Peoria Journal Star
·1 min read
The former Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts, 1327 E. Kelly Avenue in Peoria Heights, will open as Cafe Santa Rosa.

In Peoria Heights, Café Santa Rosa is holding the grand opening for its new location on Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors will be able to watch live performances beginning at 9 a.m., which will include the Illinois State University Gamma Phi Circus. The shop will also be serving complimentary drip coffee.

"This is our way of saying thank you to existing and new guests (our family) as we welcome you to the new location," the business wrote in its Facebook event post.

The business, which moved from Junction City to the former Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts, had previously expected to open on Sept. 5. According to a social media announcement, the shop needed some extra time "to get finishing touches done."

Previously: Coffee shop delays its opening at new Peoria Heights location

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria Heights coffee shop Cafe Santa Rosa holds grand opening