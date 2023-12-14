Delays, packed planes, record-setting air travel: What to expect for your holiday trip

It's time once again to prepare for maddening lines through security, stressed out passengers trying to stuff way too much into overhead bins, and unsettling flight delays as holiday travel hits crunch time.

Many of us aren't just taking a holiday trip. We're still trying to somehow regain time lost with family and loved ones during the pandemic. It seems like money well spent in spite of the high cost of inflation and the reality that travel devours a great deal of cash. It doesn't hurt that Christmas falls on a Monday, as does New Year's Day.

If you're traveling now, though, it may be wise to pack some patience and prepare for potential headaches. Cancellations have improved but flight delays, mishandled luggage and damaged wheelchairs were worse during the first nine months of 2023 than the same time period a year earlier, based on the latest data available, according to a new report released Thursday by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

Consumers also continued to have trouble getting refunds that they were owed when flights were canceled or discontinued.

"For the first five months of 2023, travelers filed 38,135 complaints against U.S. and foreign airlines, travel agents and tour operators. That’s up 68% from the same period last year," according to "The Plane Truth," a detailed analysis by PIRG.

Digging deeper into the numbers: PIRG noted that 26,312 of those complaints were against U.S. airlines, a 109% gain over the same period last year.

The consumer watchdog group anticipates that complaints against U.S. airlines will set new records in 2023.

No one, of course, wants to see anything close to the massive meltdown we witnessed at airports last holiday season when bags piled up at airports and people who should have been enjoying their vacations were stuck sleeping on the airport floor. More than 25,000 flights were canceled from Dec. 22 through Dec. 29, 2022. The culprits: a winter storm, little planning by many airlines to get ahead of the storm and major technology breakdowns at Southwest Airlines.

Airlines are being watched this year

On the plus side, travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday didn't see a repeat of Christmas 2022.

This holiday, the airlines know that they've got reputations to rebuild — and Congress and the Department of Transportation are scrutinizing performance, according to Teresa Murray, who directs the Consumer Watchdog office for U.S. PIRG, a nonprofit advocacy group.

Even so, Murray warns that planes are likely to be very crowded. The number of passengers is up 11% so far this year but the number of flights is up just 4%.

"That means more people on fewer flights," Murray said.

As a result, she said, you're more likely to be encouraged at the gate to check that carry-on bag. And you could even face being involuntarily bumped off your flight.

During the last quarter, she said, 8,000 individuals were involuntarily bumped.

"It's not that much — unless you're one of them," Murray said.

For January through September 2023, the PIRG report noted, nearly 273,000 passengers were bumpedvoluntarily or involuntarily, up from about 10% or 248,000 passengers during the same period in 2022.

"Sure, some of the volunteers may not have minded much, especially if they received some compensation and their schedules weren’t disrupted much," the report stated. "But the total shows the airlines collectively didn’t do as good of a job this year predicting how many passengers would show up."

Consumers, though, apparently haven't been scared off by all those holiday travel horror stories from last year, the jammed flights, the crowds or rising complaints.

Air travel set to break holiday records

Air travel is expected to break a new record of 7.5 million passengers during the 10-day period from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, according to forecasts from AAA. That would be 336,000 more passengers than last year.

AAA estimates that 207,523 Michigan residents will board an airplane during that same time. That would be up from 199,882 last year.

In all, some 3.6 million Michiganders are expected to travel 50 miles or more from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, the second highest holiday travel forecast since AAA began tracking in 2000. The busiest year was 2019 with 3.7 million Michigan travelers heading out by car, plane or other means of transportation.

Travelers make their way through Miami International Airport, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Miami. Thousands of flights worldwide were canceled or delayed on Monday, as airline staffing shortages due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 continued to disrupt the busy holiday travel season. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Average plane ticket prices are lower than last year in many cases. According to AAA booking data, the average booking price for a roundtrip ticket to Orlando this holiday season is $613, down more than 16% from $735 last year. All roundtrip tickets to Orlando that AAA members booked, regardless of the departure city, were used for calculating that average price.

Air travel overall showed a significant price drop as part of the latest consumer price index. Airline fares fell 12.1% year-over-year in November, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The month-over-month drop was 0.4% from October through November.

Flight cancellations have improved but delays are up

Unfortunately, travel headaches remain part of the picture in 2023. Complaints against U.S. airlines more than doubled from January through May, compared with the same period last year, according to the latest data available from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Nearly 35% of complaints during those five months involved flight cancellations, delays or missed connections, according to a review by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

Murray noted that cancellations January through September dropped from 2.8% to 1.6%.

While there are fewer cancellations, Murray said, airlines and the Department of Transportation need to do more work to make sure that the airlines engage in more realistic scheduling to avoid problems.

Delayed flights remain a big concern. Murray noted that delays are slightly worse January through September. The largest airlines in 2022 had an on-time performance of 76.6%. This year, it is at 76.2%. Yet, she noted, that a level below 77% isn't good and it's been below 77% only one other time in the last 15 years, back in 2014.

"Delays are a bigger problem than in 2022, particularly when they cause passengers to miss connecting flights," according to the PIRG report released Thursday morning.

The PIRG report noted that more than 25% of flights arrived late this summer, by an average of 57 minutes, according to information from FlightAware.

When you arrive nearly an hour late, you could miss a connecting flight — or possibly not arrive in time for an important meeting or family event.

Troubles getting a refund made up an additional 20% of complaints, according to the PIRG analysis. Complaints about lost or damaged baggage or wheelchairs came in third, at nearly 16%of complaints. "These percentages are similar to what we saw throughout 2022," PIRG noted.

Air travel is expected to break a new record of 7.5 million passengers from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, according to forecasts from AAA. File art: Passenger pick up lanes at the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

It's discouraging to realize that the volume of complaints in 2023 left the Department of Transportation's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection so overwhelmed that data wasn't released on normal schedule. The batch of complaints through May, for example, was released more than three months late.

Passengers need a game plan

Following the old advice of getting to the airport early could matter more during the holidays, Murray said, especially if there is a risk that a flight is overbooked. The airlines, she said, aren't transparent about how they select the passengers to bump off a flight — and they do ask for volunteers first. But you could have a better shot at keeping your seat if you're at the gate on time.

When it comes to carry-on luggage, it may be valuable to take time ahead of the flight to review the specific dimension of the bag that is allowed on a specific airline, as each can have different rules.

On the few flights I've been on this year, I've seen the airline encourage people to check their carry-on luggage at no fee at the gate and Murray says she's seen the same thing on trips she's taken.

I also saw a passenger get argumentative at a Delta gate earlier in December because the attendants raised concerns and told him that his two carry-on pieces of luggage were too big to take on the plane. We're not sure how that one was resolved, but apparently it was as I saw the man when we were renting a car at our destination.

Often, Murray said, the airline has a better shot at making an on-time arrival if more bags are checked, instead of carried onto the plane. You avoid the holdups that are triggered when those bags don't fit in overhead bins or there's no room left.

Many times, though, passengers take a carry-on bag for a reason. They're bringing medication, carrying something valuable or taking electronic devices that they need when they arrive. Yet, it may not be the time to push the rules if you're trying to carry on an oversized bag.

"I wouldn't test the system," Murray said. "I wouldn't try to get away with anything. It may not end well."

Tips for how to handle flight delays and issues

Here are some key ways to protect yourself during holiday travel:

Make sure to download an airline's app: The app can help you keep up with real-time notifications and communicate directly with customer service if needed. Murray advised that travelers don't just search online for an airline's contact information. Sadly, scammers set up imposter websites for customer service of big name companies. And you might end up connecting with scammers, not the real airline.

Pay attention to when you're booking a flight: Take a morning flight, if possible, and avoid connecting flights, which could be tough to catch if there are delays on the first flight.

Keep records: Take a photo of what's in your checked baggage. Consumers are entitled to reimbursement up to $3,800 if your bag is lost. If you have expensive items, take photos of them and write down the model numbers, serial numbers, etc.

Checked wheelchairs and scooters are considered baggage, but they’re not subject to the $3,800 liability limit, according to the Department of Transportation. Other “assistive devices” that are not subject to the $3,800 limit include walkers, CPAP machines, hearing aids and prescription medications.

If you agree to check a carry-on at the gate, make sure to take out your medication or small valuable items, say any car keys.

Bag trackers: It's increasingly popular to spend $20 to $30 or more on luggage tracking devices. The tracking devices, which are sold through a variety of retailers, can help you find your bags even when an airline cannot do so. Murray said this tip worked well for her when she faced a rescheduled flight due to weather in September.

Know when you're owed a full refund: A consumer is due a full refund under the law when an airline cancels or discontinues a scheduled flight for any reason. The airline has to issue the refund within seven days to a credit card or within 20 days if you paid by cash or check. The refund includes any baggage fees, seat fees and taxes. It's a good reason to book using a credit card, not a debit card.

You're owed that refund if the airline cancels the flight, even if you bought one of those nonrefundable lower priced tickets to save money. Ask the airline to rebook you at no extra cost or give you a refund.

Complaints about refunds declined by nearly 12% during the first five months of 2023. But PIRG noted there were still nearly 6,000 complaints involving refunds. Far less than the nearly 90,000 refund complaints filed in all of 2020. "But it’s unacceptable that there are any issues with refunds being issued promptly when a flight is canceled, especially when it’s the law," the report stated.

Many times, you don't want a refund, you want to see Mom for Christmas.

What's another possible solution for lengthy delays and canceled flights? Search online for a flight on another airline with available seats. If seats are available, you could ask your first airline to transfer your ticket to the second airline at no cost to you when the original airline knows of a significant delay. In such circumstances, PIRG says, a transfer of your ticket could be made at no cost to you.

But here's a clue: "Airlines aren’t required to do this if the disruption wasn’t their fault, but many will if you ask nicely," according to PIRG. "A transfer could save you a significant amount of money compared with buying a new ticket, because tickets often become more expensive closer to the departure date."

Another key tip: You have additional rights if your flight is canceled or significantly delayed for reasons within the airline’s control, such as staffing or equipment issues. Six of the 10 airlines will rebook you on another airline at no charge in cases where the cancellation was viewed as controllable, according the airline customer service dashboard provided online by the U.S. Department of Transportation. And five of the 10 will rebook at no additional cost on another airline when a significant delay was controllable.

All 10 made a commitment to pay for meals for passengers waiting three hours or more in these controllable cases. Most offer hotel accommodations in the case of overnight delays. "You can’t count on the airline offering this to you unless you ask," PIRG warned.

Take time to understand what airlines promised: The Department of Transportation has an online dashboard that lists what airlines promised to do to help families flying with young children and what they'll do when customers experience significant flight disruptions due to circumstances within the airline’s control. To learn more, see www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard for a checklist.

Where to complain: It's best to resolve issues with the airline first. Airlines have troubleshooters at the airports, often called customer service representatives, who take care of problems on the spot. But you can file a consumer complaint with the U.S. Department of Transportation online at www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/file-consumer-complaint if the airline has not resolved the issue.

Contact personal finance columnist Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on X (Twitter) @tompor.

