Delcath Systems to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Delcath Systems, Inc.
·1 min read
  DCTH
Delcath Systems, Inc.
Delcath Systems, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today it will host a conference call on March 25, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: March 25, 2022
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time
Toll Free: 888-506-0062; Entry Code: 938572
International: 973-528-0011; Entry Code: 938572

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2475/44898

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, for the treatment of metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM), also known as metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is now regulated as a Class lll medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

Contact:

Delcath Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@delcath.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com


