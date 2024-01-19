Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Delcath Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DCTH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The US$85m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$37m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$45m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Delcath Systems' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Delcath Systems is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Medical Equipment analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$56m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 57% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Delcath Systems' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 33% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

