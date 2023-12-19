Delegat Group Limited's (NZSE:DGL) Low P/E No Reason For Excitement

Delegat Group Limited's (NZSE:DGL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in New Zealand, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 32x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With its earnings growth in positive territory compared to the declining earnings of most other companies, Delegat Group has been doing quite well of late. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, possibly more than the market, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

View our latest analysis for Delegat Group

NZSE:DGL Price to Earnings Ratio vs Industry December 19th 2023

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Delegat Group.

How Is Delegat Group's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Delegat Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 2.9%. Although, the latest three year period in total hasn't been as good as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 2.6% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 21% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Delegat Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Story continues

We've established that Delegat Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Delegat Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Delegat Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.