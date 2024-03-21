Delegat Group (NZSE:DGL) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Delegat Group (NZSE:DGL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Delegat Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = NZ$97m ÷ (NZ$1.1b - NZ$59m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Delegat Group has an ROCE of 9.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Beverage industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Delegat Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Delegat Group for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Delegat Group Tell Us?

In terms of Delegat Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Delegat Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 28% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Delegat Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Delegat Group that you might find interesting.

