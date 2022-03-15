U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2021 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website

·1 min read
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) today announced that 2021 K-1 tax packages are now available on its website, www.deleklogistics.com. Unit holders may access their 2021 tax information by selecting the Tax Information link on the website. Printing and mailing of these tax packages are currently underway.

Questions regarding the 2021 Tax Reporting Package can be addressed by contacting 1-855-301-4589 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or via email at DelekLogisticsK1Help@deloitte.com

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Delek Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Delek Logistics)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delek-logistics-partners-lp-2021-k-1-tax-packages-available-on-website-301503273.html

SOURCE Delek Logistics

