Delek US Holdings Director Nomination Response

  • DK

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") today issued the following statement regarding the nomination by IEP Energy Holding LLC, a company controlled by Carl Icahn, of three candidates for election to the Delek US Board of Directors at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders:

Delek US is committed to maintaining a strong, independent and diverse Board that serves the best interests of its stockholders, employees, customers and partners, and regularly reviews opportunities to create and deliver value. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company's Board will evaluate the nominees and make a recommendation to the Board of Directors, which will make its recommendation to stockholders. Delek US stockholders are not required to take any action at this time.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics. Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 250 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Additional Information
Delek US, its directors and certain of its executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the company's shareholders in connection with the matters to be considered at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting. Delek US intends to file a proxy statement and a WHITE proxy card with the SEC in connection with any such solicitation of proxies from the Company's shareholders. DELEK US SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ ANY SUCH PROXY STATEMENT AND ACCOMPANYING WHITE PROXY CARD WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Information regarding the ownership of the Company's stock and other securities by the Company's directors and executive officers is included in SEC filings on Forms 3, 4, and 5, which can be found through the Company's website (www.delekus.com) in the section "Investors" or through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Information can also be found in the Company's other SEC filings, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. More detailed and updated information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting. Shareholders will be able to obtain any proxy statement, any amendments or supplements to the proxy statement and other documents filed by Delek US with the SEC for no charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies will also be available at no charge on the Company's website at www.delekus.com.

