Delek US Holdings to Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call on February 24

2 min read
In this article:
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") today announced that the Company intends to issue a press release summarizing fourth quarter 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2021 results is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET) on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekUS.com and clicking on the investor relations section of the website. The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek Logistics Partners, LP's (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) and review Delek Logistics' earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek Logistics may be relevant to the logistics segment reported by Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek Logistics and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekLogistics.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics. Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 250 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

