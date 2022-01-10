U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

Delete Google: Step-by-step guide on how to delete your Google account

Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Is there life without Google?

It may seem like Google is all things to all people but it is possible to navigate your day without it.

If you’re ready to break up with your Google account and all of the services it provides, you can permanently delete it.

Of course, there are a few things to consider before you do.

You will lose access not only to Google services but to the data stored in your account. That includes emails, contacts, calendars and photos.

You will also need to update your email address everywhere you use it including as a recovery email for your bank account or for subscriptions.

►How to save on your wireless bill: How to get your wireless carrier’s network for less (if you can live with these tradeoffs)

►Are you over Instagram? How to delete or deactivate your Instagram account

It's worth noting that deleting your Google account is not the same as deleting a Gmail account. Here’s how to delete a Gmail account.

Pro tip: You can download the data from your Google account before you delete it.

1. Open a web browser, and go to your Google account.

2. Sign into your account.

3. Select the Data & Privacy section.

4. Scroll to More Options.

5. Select “Delete your Google Account.”

6. Enter your password, then click “Next.”

7. You will see a “Delete Your Google Account page.” Review this page carefully. Deleting your account is permanent.

How to delete your Google account
How to delete your Google account

8. If you want to download your data before deleting your account, click “download your data.”

9. Scroll to the bottom of the page and check two boxes: one acknowledging you are still responsible for pending charges and the other confirming you want to delete this account and all of its data. Then click the “Delete Your Google Account” button.

10. You will see a page confirming that your account has been deleted.

11. If you have second thoughts, click the “Account Support” link.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Delete Google account: Step-by-step path to delete your Google account

