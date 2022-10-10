How to delete your PayPal account permanently, and what to keep in mind before you do

PayPal’s new policy came under fire on social media after the company updated it to include a $2,500 fine for expressing what it deems misinformation.

The company’s shares were down nearly 6% after the new policy, Reuters reported. PayPal subsequently backtracked and apologized for the causing confusion.

“This language was never intended to be inserted in our policy. Our teams have made appropriate updates to correct these inaccuracies,” spokesperson Justin Higgs told The Washington Post.

Elon Musk, several Republican figureheads and former PayPal President David Marcus were among the critical voices on Twitter. Many took to the company's most recent tweet to reply with criticism or share that they were deleting their account.

It’s hard for me to openly criticize a company I used to love and gave so much to. But @PayPal’s new AUP goes against everything I believe in. A private company now gets to decide to take your money if you say something they disagree with. Insanity. https://t.co/Gzf8faChUb — David Marcus (@davidmarcus) October 8, 2022

How to delete PayPal

If you’re looking to move your transactions elsewhere or simply don’t use the app anymore, you can follow these steps to delete your PayPal account.

To delete your account from desktop:

Click “Settings” next to “Log out” Find “Account options” and select “Close your account” Enter your bank account if requested Click “Close Account”

To delete your account from the PayPal app on your mobile phone:

Click on the profile icon in the top left corner Scroll down and find “Close your account” Click “Close Account”

Fraud reports up: Scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds

Phone call scams: How to avoid scammers and get debt relief safely

Why can’t I delete my PayPal account?

If you’re having trouble deleting your account, it may be because there are some loose ends you need to tie up. PayPal warns you won’t be able to delete your account if there are unresolved issues or a balance. PayPal also sometimes places limitations on accounts if they detect suspicious activity, rendering a user unable to delete their account.

Story continues

Common reasons for limitations placed on accounts:

An unauthorized person is using your account

You failed to comply with regulatory requirements, like providing proper documentation

You’re not following PayPal’s Acceptable Use Policy

There’s a high number of buyer claims and chargebacks on your account

PayPal needs to review a sudden change in what or how much you sell

What happens when you delete your PayPal account?

Make sure to withdraw all the money remaining in your PayPal account before you close it, so you don’t lose funds.

PayPal will cancel unpaid requests for money upon account deletion, and the user will also lose access to coupons and codes from PayPal.

You also won’t be able to use a PayPal Smart Connect account, the company’s in-house line of credit, after deleting your account.

Can I delete my PayPal and start over?

No — once you delete your account, it’s gone for good. According to PayPal, you can open a new account, but it won’t include the same transaction history as your old account.

Get ready thrifters: GoodwillFinds.com lets you thrift from home.

Credit cards reviewed: The best options for online shopping in 2022

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to delete your PayPal account in four easy steps