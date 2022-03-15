U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,260.19
    +87.08 (+2.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,567.57
    +622.33 (+1.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,922.16
    +340.94 (+2.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.21
    +18.49 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.84
    -7.17 (-6.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.90
    -37.90 (-1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.16 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0949
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3037
    +0.0033 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2850
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,630.95
    +899.71 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.55
    +23.29 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Here is how to delete that pesky blank page in Microsoft Word

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Finally finished writing that report, but struggling to format it so you can turn it in?

Computer applications can add an extra layer of frustration on top of whatever difficulties your assignment already presents.

As you have discovered, Microsoft Word can be unintuitive. Something as simple as deleting a blank page from your document can send annoyed users scouring the web for answers.

Well, here are your answers.

How to delete a page in Microsoft Word

One way to get rid of a Word page is to simply delete its content. Just select the words or images on the page and hit “backspace” on your PC or “delete” on Mac. That should delete the content and in turn delete the page too.

But you're probably here because you can't figure out how to delete that pesky blank page. There are a few ways to take care of this.

TALKING TECH NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our guide to the week's biggest tech news

Deactivate Facebook: How to deactivate or permanently delete your Facebook account

How do I get a screenshot?: Here's how to screenshot on a Mac or on Windows

How to delete a blank page in Microsoft Word

According to Microsoft, Word creates a “non-deletable end paragraph” marker that can bleed off your desired last page and start a new blank page. In order to ensure the end paragraph doesn’t start a new page, it needs to fit on your intended last page.

The best way to do this is to:

  1. Find the end paragraph mark by pressing Ctrl-Shift-8 on PC or Command-8 on Mac

  2. Select the paragraph mark and set the font size to 01

This should shoot the paragraph mark back up to the preceding page and scrap the empty blank page.

That should do the trick, Microsoft tells us, but in case it doesn’t there are a couple of additional options.

If the marker remains on the new blank page, you can try making the bottom page margins smaller.

  1. Click layout tab

  2. Click Margins

  3. Click custom margins

  4. Set the margins to something small, Microsoft recommends setting them to 0.3 inches

Finally, if this doesn’t work, Microsoft recommends you try saving the Word document as a PDF file.

  1. Go to "Save As"

  2. Select the "save as PDF" option

  3. Select options

  4. Select the page range option and specify the pages you want to keep, leaving out the unwanted pages

  5. Finish saving the file

More tech tips

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to delete a blank page in Microsoft Word

Recommended Stories

  • Meta gives you more control over personal boundaries in Horizon Worlds

    In response to community feedback, Meta is updating its Personal Boundary feature to give people more control over it.

  • How to get free at-home covid tests in the US—and why you should do it now

    The current White House emergency declaration ends on April 16, and with it some of the benefits it provides, including some free testing. Tests are more easily available in pharmacies than they were during the omicron surge, but they are still pricey, at $12 or more each. In January, after persistent public pressure, the White House introduced a program to deliver four free at-home rapid test to every American home, then president Joe Biden announced the addition of four more for those who had already ordered the first set.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • TerrAscend Becomes First Major U.S. Cannabis Operator to Launch Mobile Retail App on the Apple App Store

    TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today launched The Apothecarium mobile retail app for Apple iOS devices. Available for download through the Apple App Store for customers in New Jersey and California. Users can now place orders for pickup at The Apothecarium dispensaries in Maplewood and Philipsburg, NJ, as well as delivery and pick-up orders from The Apothecarium Capitola in California. The Company expects to

  • New app helps Richmond first responders reach remote 911 callers

    Richmond Ambulance Authority has implemented a new app to help them locate 911 callers faster.

  • SupPlant is an Internet of Trees solution dramatically reducing irrigation needs for thirsty crops

    Agtech startup SupPlant's flagship product is, essentially, a Babel fish for plants: leveraging a set of hardware sensors, the plants can tell you whether they've been drinking enough water, or whether they could do with an additional sip or two. In a world where under-watering has far more damaging results than over-watering, a non-tech-enabled farmer may be tempted to keep the soil wetter than it needs to -- wasting a tremendous amount of precious water in the process. The company just raised $27 million to continue fertilizing and watering its own growth trajectory.

  • Aptitude Software launches Fynapse, a next-generation, automated finance management platform

    Today, Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of finance transformation and automation software, is launching Fynapse, a next-generation, automated finance management platform. Fynapse is designed to revolutionize the office of finance by giving them the control and insights needed to enable strategic business value better, faster, and at a lower cost.

  • Ride-hailing apps go for a test drive in Senegal

    STORY: Ride-hailing apps have been arriving in Senegal - testing a largely untapped market in Francophone West Africa.And it's a relief for Dakar residents like Maguette Mbaye.She's always taken taxis to her banking job in Senegal's capital.But haggling over prices, and not always being able to find one, has worn her down."I prefer to wait quietly at home or at the office and as soon as it's there, I get out and there's no waiting time.” Mbaye uses Heetch - a French app that entered the market in January.It's the second ride-hailing app launched in Senegal in recent months, after Yango which is owned by Russian tech giant Yandex.Heetch country manager Malick Diagne says Africa as a whole is a young continent where connectivity is very high."Between sending money to a relative who is in another city, or talking via WhatsApp, Facebook. You can see that people are connected 24 hours a day. Heetch is coming into the digital world to modernize transport.”Heetch says 3,000 people have downloaded the app in Senegal so far. Yango declined to provide figures.But both are mindful not to antagonise taxi drivers - who in other countries have staged violent protests against ride hailing apps.Instead, they want to convince them that the apps can save time and money.A few hundred taxi drivers have signed up to Heetch and Yango but others, like Modou Gning, are unimpressed.As an example, he says for journeys that should cost 1,500 CFA francs, Yango asks them to take 1,000.He says that suits Yango, but not cab drivers.Yango argues that even if a driver earns less for a particular route they would still earn more overall with the app by reducing idle mileage.

  • Microsoft's PeopleLens project helps blind kids learn social cues in conversation

    Among the challenges of growing up with a visual impairment is learning and participating in the social and conversational body language used by sighted people. PeopleLens is a research project at Microsoft that helps the user stay aware of the locations and identities of the people around them, promoting richer and more spontaneous interactions. A sighted person looking around a room can quickly tell who is where, who's talking to whom and other basic information useful for lots of social cues and behaviors.

  • macOS 12.3 arrives with Universal Control and spatial audio features

    Dozens more emoji, including a melting face and disco ball, are now available.

  • Tax Software vs. Accountant: Which Is Best for You?

    Few Americans look forward to filing their taxes, and most employ outside help in the form of an accountant or tax software. And that's generally a wise choice, as it's become increasingly difficult...

  • Save money on gas with these 6 apps

    If you feel like you're bleeding money at the pump, these apps can help you find cheaper gas, use less gas, and get cash back for it.

  • Dogecoin Spikes Briefly After Musk Says He Won't Sell His Crypto Holdings

    Prices of the memecoin often see a surge after celebrity mentions.

  • Oil futures settle more than 20% below recent highs to enter a bear market

    Prices for the U.S. oil benchmark entered a bear market Tuesday after finishing more than 20% below their settlement of $123.70 a barrel on March 8, which was the highest finish since August 2008. Oil prices continued their selloff amid renewed COVID-related shutdowns in China, while peace talks continued between Russia and Ukraine, said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, meanwhile, left its supply and

  • Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy after grueling debt negotiation

    Puerto Rico's government formally exited bankruptcy Tuesday, completing the largest public debt restructuring in U.S. history after announcing nearly seven years ago that it was unable to pay its more than $70 billion debt.

  • FedEx eyes Wilson for 200-job distribution facility

    One of the largest logistics companies in the world is putting a new facility in Wilson. FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) will open a 259,000-square-foot distribution facility in Wilson this fall, said a company spokesperson. "The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees," said the FedEx spokesperson.

  • The S&P 500 Slipped, Alibaba Tumbled—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates this week for the first time since 2018, against the backdrop of a complex inflationary picture.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese stocks deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the nation’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to the lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is currently trading in a tight range between $37,700 and $39,500 with a significant lack of volatility.

  • India’s Zomato Nears All-Stock Takeover for Blinkit

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd. is nearing an all-stock deal to take over instant grocery delivery service Blinkit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: Putin Blames Kyiv as Capital Readies for CurfewUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New