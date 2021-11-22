How to delete your Snapchat account: Talking Tech podcast

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there, listeners, it's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. So you've likely heard us talk about ways to delete the different apps in your life. Whether it's you're done with Facebook, you're done with Instagram, you're done with Twitter. Now it's Snapchat's turn. Let's say you are done with all the different dog filters or you're just tired of clicking through all those memories that pop up in your Snapchat feed. So maybe you're thinking to yourself, Hey, it's time that I delete Snapchat. We're going to show you how to delete it. You can read more about this in a story that's on tech.usatoday.com. Fairly simple steps that you have to take. It's similar to what a lot of the other apps do. We'll break it down for you a little bit here.

So here's what you want to do. You'll go into the accounts portal of Snapchat's website. You got to do this on a browser, on a computer. You log in with your username and password of the account that you want to delete. You'll go to this landing page to manage your account, and then you'll select delete my account. Once you're there, you're going to put in all your user info again. So it'll be your username and password. And of course they'll say, "Are you sure you want to do this?"

The other thing to keep in mind as well, if say you have requested your data, wait for that all to download first. Because if not, you might lose some of that. So if say you want to delete your Snapchat, but you want to keep all the data with it. Make sure you do that download first, then go through all the steps to delete your account. Once you've confirmed that you've deleted your account, you'll get a message that confirms that your account has been deactivated, and it'll stay that way for 30 days. So friends that you have on the app won't be able to get ahold of you. Once that 30-day window passes, your account's gone completely.

Story continues

The 30-day window is important because maybe you decide to do this and then within a couple of weeks you're like, You know what, I want to keep Snapchat after all. You can go right back in and reactivate right within the app. You just sign in with your username and password. You'll get an email confirming, Hey, you've been reactivated. And it'll again alert you to make sure that you really want to reactivate your account. And then you're all set. So there you go. If you're looking to delete Snapchat, that's how you do it. If you want to learn more about how to delete Snapchat, as well as other apps like Facebook or Twitter, be sure to visit tech.usatoday.com.

Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas? Any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @BrettMolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us, or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to delete your Snapchat account: Talking Tech podcast