Deleum Berhad Just Beat Revenue By 7.0%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM) came out with a strong set of annual numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat expectations with revenues of RM792m arriving 7.0% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were RM0.11, 4.5% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Deleum Berhad's dual analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be RM801.7m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 21% to RM0.14. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM790.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.12 in 2024. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 18% to RM1.41.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's also worth noting that the years of declining revenue look to have come to an end, with the forecast stauing flat to the end of 2024. Historically, Deleum Berhad's top line has shrunk approximately 0.4% annually over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to fall 4.6% annually. So it's pretty clear that, in addition to having improving revenues, Deleum Berhad is expected to grow faster than the overall industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Deleum Berhad following these results. On the plus side, they made no changes to their revenue estimates - and they expect it to perform better than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2026, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Deleum Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

