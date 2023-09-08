Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Deleum Berhad's shares before the 13th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.02 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.052 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Deleum Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.7% on the current share price of MYR0.925. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Deleum Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Deleum Berhad paying out a modest 47% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 41% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Deleum Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Deleum Berhad, with earnings per share up 6.5% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Deleum Berhad has seen its dividend decline 0.7% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Deleum Berhad? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Deleum Berhad is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Deleum Berhad is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Deleum Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Deleum Berhad you should be aware of.

