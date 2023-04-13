Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Deleum Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM61m ÷ (RM714m - RM283m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Deleum Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.7% generated by the Energy Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Deleum Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Deleum Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Deleum Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Deleum Berhad has been paying out a decent 56% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Deleum Berhad's ROCE

In a nutshell, Deleum Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And with the stock having returned a mere 14% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Deleum Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

