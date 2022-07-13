U.S. markets open in 8 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,828.25
    +4.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,999.00
    +33.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,804.75
    +25.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,731.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.63
    -0.21 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.10
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0039
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.29
    +1.12 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1902
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0530
    +0.2310 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,480.78
    -517.03 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.68
    -10.69 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,445.75
    +109.09 (+0.41%)
     

Delfin Midstream Signs LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement With Vitol Inc.

Delfin Midstream Inc.
·4 min read
Delfin Midstream Inc.
Delfin Midstream Inc.

15-year binding SPA for LNG Supply from Delfin Deepwater Port LNG Export Facility Represents Major Milestone for Company

Vitol has Completed a Strategic Investment Agreement with Delfin

HOUSTON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delfin Midstream Inc. (“Delfin”) has finalized a binding liquified natural gas (“LNG”) sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with Vitol Inc. (“VIC”), the Americas-based affiliate of Vitol, which is the world’s largest independent trader of energy. In addition to the SPA, Vitol has finalized a strategic investment in the company.

Under the SPA, Delfin will supply 0.5 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) on a free on-board (“FOB”) basis at the Delfin Deepwater Port 40 nautical miles off the coast of Louisiana to VIC for a 15-year period. The SPA is indexed to Henry Hub benchmark. The agreement is valued at approximately $3 billion in revenue over 15 years.

“Recent events have only accelerated the need for a wider array of potential buyers to source reliable low-cost energy from the safety of the U.S. at compelling prices and Delfin is perfectly positioned to serve this growing need. After evaluating multiple projects and running an extensive diligence process, Vitol’s decisions to invest demonstrates the strong trust they have in our ability to deliver a reliable source of LNG,” Dudley Poston, CEO of Delfin, said.

In addition to the VIC agreement, Delfin has signed other HOAs and Term Sheets that are being finalized into fully termed agreements. As a modular project requiring only 2.0 to 2.5 MTPA of long-term contracts to begin construction, Delfin is on schedule to make Final investment Decision on the first FLNG vessel by the end of this year.

Wouter Pastoor, COO of Delfin, added: “Delfin has completed permitting work with a positive Record of Decision from the Maritime Administration with a 13 MTPA Non-FTA DoE export license. In addition, Delfin has completed Front End Engineering and Design with Samsung Heavy Industries and Black & Veatch which puts us on pace to execute our project this year and to commence operations in 2026.”

Pablo Galante Escobar, Global Head of LNG and European Gas & Power at Vitol, said: “We are delighted to conclude this agreement with Delfin. Global LNG demand is experiencing tremendous growth and Vitol continues to strengthen its position to safely and reliably deliver cost effective, flexible solutions to our customers around the world. Vitol’s commitment and investment grade rating will help Delfin on its path to financial close of this exciting project.”

Carlos Wheelock, Head of LNG Americas for VIC, added: “We have seen extensive changes to the global energy landscape this year, further underscoring the importance of US liquefaction in meeting the world energy needs. Delfin’s innovative solution provides a reliable, low cost alternative for the world’s LNG needs.”

About Delfin Midstream Inc.

Delfin Midstream Inc. (“Delfin”) is a leading LNG export infrastructure development company utilizing low-cost Floating LNG technology solutions. Delfin is the parent company of the Delfin LNG LLC (“Delfin LNG”) and Avocet LNG LLC. Delfin LNG is a brownfield Deepwater Port requiring minimal additional infrastructure investment to support up to four FLNG Vessels producing up to 13 million tonnes of LNG per annum. Delfin purchased the UTOS pipeline, the largest natural gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico. Delfin LNG received a positive Record of Decision from MARAD and approval from the Department of Energy for long-term exports of LNG to countries that do not have a Free Trade Agreement with the United States for up to 13 MTPA. Further information is available at www.delfinmidstream.com.

About Vitol

Vitol is a leader in the energy sector with a presence across the spectrum: from oil through to power, renewables and carbon. It trades 7.6 million barrels per day of crude oil and products, and charters circa 6,200 ship voyages every year.

Vitol’s clients include national oil companies, multinationals, leading industrial companies and utilities. Founded in Rotterdam in 1966, today Vitol serves clients from some 40 offices worldwide and is invested in energy assets globally including: 16 m m3 of storage globally, 500 k b/d of refining capacity, over 6,800 service stations and a growing portfolio of transitional and renewable energy assets. Revenues in 2021 were $279 billion.

For further information, please contact:

Dudley Poston, CEO, +1 713 824 1597
Wouter Pastoor, COO, +47 900 56 265
info@delfinlng.com or www.delfinmidstream.com

Media Contact:

Delfin Midstream
Dan Gagnier
Gagnier Communications
+1 646-569-5897

Vitol
Andrea Schlaepfer
Head of Corporate Communications
447525403796


Recommended Stories

  • Restaurant Brands New Zealand's (NZSE:RBD) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Lightspeed launches US$500 mln fund for India, SEA

    Lightspeed India Partners (LSIP) announced on Tuesday the closing of a US$500 million early stage fund (LSIP Fund IV) for India and Southeast Asia, as part of venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners’ (LSVP) US$7.1 billion commitment. See related article: Huobi Ventures bets on DeFi and gaming in $10M GameFi fund Fast facts In addition […]

  • Animoca Brands ups valuation to US$5.9B despite slumping markets

    Animoca Brands has raised US$75 million in a new round of fundraising in a move toward an “open metaverse,” defying plummeting markets and a drop in non-fungible token (NFT) sales during the crypto winter season, the Hong Kong-based blockchain game specialist announced on Tuesday. See related article: Animoca says crypto winter ‘a great time’ for […]

  • Global regulators back 'same risk, same regulation' for stablecoins

    Major stablecoins must comply with the same safeguards as traditional forms of payments, global regulators said on Wednesday, tightening controls over a battered crypto sector. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable value relative to traditional currencies, or to a commodity, to avoid the volatility that makes bitcoin and other digital tokens impractical for most commerce. IOSCO, a global body for securities regulators, and a committee at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a forum for central banks, said on Wednesday they had formally adopted proposals put out to public consultation last October.

  • Ng: More Signs Of Production Normalization In China

    JPMorgan Senior China Economist Grace Ng sees further signs of production normalization in China in the near term. She speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Stock market faces inflation test Wednesday: Here are ‘good, bad and ugly’ scenarios

    The June consumer-price index won't reflect the latest drop in commodity prices, but that doesn't mean it won't have a serious impact on markets.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • Canoo Stock Soars As Startup Joins GM, Ford In Walmart Effort To Build EV Delivery Fleet

    Electric delivery vans are a big market opportunity, tapping two trends: vehicle electrification and online sales boom. Canoo stock soared.

  • Exploit the War on Cash By Buying Shares of This Fintech Giant Today

    Don't let the recent sell-off fool you -- fintech companies are the future of the financial services industry.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackChairman Bob Martin is taking over immediatel

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility

    The war in Ukraine, ongoing Covid concerns, market volatility and the threat of a recession are enough to make even seasoned investors anxious – particularly about how much of their portfolio is in stocks. Amid all the stress, including about … Continue reading → The post Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.