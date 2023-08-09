Delfi's (SGX:P34) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Delfi Limited (SGX:P34) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of September to $0.0273. This takes the annual payment to 4.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Delfi's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Delfi was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 7.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 70% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.0422 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.0412. The dividend has shrunk at a rate of less than 1% a year over this period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Delfi has impressed us by growing EPS at 22% per year over the past five years. Delfi is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Delfi's payments are rock solid. While Delfi is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Delfi has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Is Delfi not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

