DELICAWASH SELECTS B&G MARITIME FOR IT'S LOGISTICS AND MARINE SHIPPING REQUIREMENTS FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA

Following successful entry into Mexico, Company expands localization efforts in Latin America

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - DELICAWASH CARE CORP. the leading maker of the patented DelicaWash MODEL-C, and Buenos Aires, Argentina-based B&G Maritime (B&G), a leading provider of logistics services with reach across Central and South America, today announced that they are teaming up to accelerate and optimize DelicaWash's expansion into this key target market. B&G's expertise will shorten lead times and provide the resources to scale up operations to meet anticipated demand.

Matthew Keddy, CEO of DelicaWash, said, "DelicaWash has identified unique opportunities for growth in Latin America that will benefit from superior logistics. B&G has a proven track record across the region and industries. We are looking forward to working with B&G as our shipping and logistics provider. Our patented MODEL-C home laundry care product will revolutionize an emerging market category."

The venture, which is currently being finalized provides a framework for shipping, warehousing, and logistics across the entire Latin American region.

B&G's CEO, Gabriel Braun, said, "We are pleased that we can bring our proven capabilities in Latin American markets to this new venture and new product category. This venture with DelicaWash is an example of our continuing expansion and we are confident that B&G's fast and flexible supply chain solutions will deliver consistent and agile results."

According to market research firm Americas Market Intelligence, "powerful growth will define the future of Latin America's e-commerce market: 25% growth in volume between 2022 and 2025 with a projected volume of more than US$700 billion.

"With people becoming more environmentally conscious, sustainable and biodegradable forms of the products are witnessing increasing demand," notes Expert Market Research. "The industry is being aided by the recovering economy of Latin America, with major players investing within the region. The expansion of the middle class, along with rising disposable incomes, have also aided the industry growth with people spending more on household care products."

About B&G Maritime

B&G, a shipping agency based in Argentina, provides global clients with comprehensive logistical and port services to maximize business efficiency. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry they have developed the expertise to handle complex logistical operations with precision.

For more information, please visit www.BGmaritime.com.

About DelicaWash Care Corp.

DelicaWash Care Corp. is a high-tech wash care company that designs and sells its own patented DelicaWash MODEL-C wash care line Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) online and through Wholesale Private Labeling (WPL) to established retailers to drive unit sales in Canada, USA, and Mexico. For more information visit www.DelicaWash.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction and future developments and the business and operations of the "Resulting Issuer" after the Proposed Transaction are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Corporation and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction will be as anticipated by management and future developments and the business and operations of the "Resulting Issuer" after the Proposed Transaction will be as anticipated by management. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction will not be as anticipated by management or will not close at all; the terms and conditions of the Proposed Financing will not be as anticipated by management or will not close at all; and future developments and the business and operations of the "Resulting Issuer" after the Proposed Transaction will not be as anticipated by management. Although management of the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

