U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.25
    +18.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,981.00
    +140.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,274.75
    +57.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.60
    +15.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.80
    +1.24 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.90
    -8.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.18 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    +0.0046 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8940
    -0.0190 (-0.65%)
     

  • Vix

    20.08
    -2.09 (-9.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3055
    +0.0053 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0570
    -0.8570 (-0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,020.34
    +1,133.69 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.13
    +30.57 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.20
    +16.92 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Delicious and Sustainable Animal-Free Dairy Ice Cream Reduces Climate Impact: Brave Robot Releases Extensive Sustainability Report

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Robot, the animal-free dairy ice cream brand launched by The Urgent Company, released research findings today that showed a substantial reduction in consumption of natural resources when compared with ice cream made through conventional dairy production. If Brave Robot replaced just 50% of dairy ice cream consumed annually in the US, it would equate to taking 927,174 cars off the road in carbon emissions savings.

Brave Robot conducted a comprehensive ISO-compliant, third-party-validated Life Cycle Assessment from WSP Global, Inc. that evaluated the environmental impact of its vanilla ice cream throughout the supply chain. Compared to ice cream made through conventional dairy production methods, Brave Robot, made with animal-free whey protein from Perfect Day, reduces:

  • Greenhouse gas emissions by 72%

  • Non-renewable energy use by 60%

  • Blue water consumption by 23%

If just 1,000 consumers purchased Brave Robot instead of traditional dairy ice cream for one year, collectively, they would save the equivalent of:

  • Greenhouse gas emissions from 2,100 miles driven

  • The energy needed to power 21 U.S. households for one day

  • The recommended daily drinking water intake for 26,240 people

"It's incredibly rewarding to quantify our impact potential as we continue to create delicious foods that don't compromise on consumer experience and are also kinder to the planet than their traditional counterparts," said Paul Kollesoff, founder and general manager at The Urgent Company. "Our impact and business goals are inextricably linked, and this study quantifies for us what the success of Brave Robot means for the future of our planet."

Brave Robot ($5.99/pint) is available nationwide in more than 5,000 retail locations, including Kroger, Shaw's, and Stop & Shop, and at BraveRobot.co.

ABOUT BRAVE ROBOT
Brave Robot is the premier brand from The Urgent Company, a new type of CPG company with a singular focus on discovering new applications for science and technology that make better, more sustainable products, starting with food. Unlike plant-based alternatives that don't taste like dairy, Brave Robot is evolving the way ice cream is made to be both sustainable and delicious. Made with animal-free whey protein from Perfect Day, Brave Robot isn't like dairy. It is dairy, just without the cow - meaning it's also lactose-free and vegan-friendly. Visit BraveRobot.Co to learn more.

Media Contact:
Kirsten Anderson
212.226.2922
334562@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delicious-and-sustainable-animal-free-dairy-ice-cream-reduces-climate-impact-brave-robot-releases-extensive-sustainability-report-301529067.html

SOURCE The Urgent Company

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • Australian scientists to power Tesla on 15,000-km trip with printed solar panels

    Scientists in Australia are testing printed solar panels they will use to power a Tesla on a 15,100-km (9,400-mile) journey beginning in September, which they hope will get the public thinking about steps to help avert climate change. The Charge Around Australia project will power a Tesla electric car with 18 of the team's printed plastic solar panels, each 18 metres (59 feet) long, rolling them out beside the vehicle to soak up sunlight when it needs a charge. Paul Dastoor, the inventor of the printed solar panels, said the University of Newcastle team would be testing not only the endurance of the panels but their potential performance for other applications.

  • How to Charge The New, All-Electric F-150 Lightning

    The problem is that many of them are not — who can forget Amazon's health tracking Halo or Google's ill-fated glasses — and thus an already fatigued consumer based becomes more cynical about which technological advances could really change the world. Ford says that it has considered all that, and has even created a frequently asked questions page for people needing answers.

  • Why Bloom Energy's Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

    As of the close of trading yesterday, shares of fuel cell specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) had tumbled more than 8%. It's not an encouraging announcement from the company that's driving the stock up, though; instead, it seems to be the news of a fuel cell peer stoking the stock's rise. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Bloom Energy have risen 5.7%.

  • The Surprising Pick for Investors Who Aren't Into Energy Stocks

    In the past few years, a lot of focus has been on technology stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has returned 49% since the beginning of 2020. For them, Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a company best known for residential generators, could be a great addition to a portfolio lacking energy exposure.

  • Better Metaverse Stock: Roblox vs. Unity Software

    There are several ways investors can benefit from the metaverse, an emerging tech trend that aims to connect people located anywhere on Earth in a virtual, three-dimensional world. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are two companies that could help make the metaverse a reality. Roblox provides a platform for developers for creating, publishing, and operating 3D experiences, and allows users to consume those experiences on different types of devices.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Stock: Tesla or Ford

    Supply chain issues are hurting the performance of all the major automakers. If you want to look past those headwinds and bet on the long-term potential of the EV market, which is a better stock to buy to do so -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or Ford (NYSE: F)? Compared to the prior-year quarter, Tesla's deliveries grew 68%.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Inconspicuous Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Investors aren't talking about the long-term prospects of these companies, and that's a shame.

  • Schlumberger Announces Petronas Collaboration

    The companies recently signed a memorandum of understanding.

  • Plug Power secures deal to supply 'green hydrogen' to Walmart

    "I expect you will probably see another [deal] before this quarter is over," said Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh of the growing demand for hydrogen produced with zero carbon emissions.

  • Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Arbe Robotics Ltd.'s...

  • This company makes vodka out of thin air to save the planet

    It's a story as old as time: Pull CO2 out of the air, wave your magic chemistry stick at it and bottle it as vodka and perfume. The planet wins carbon sequestration points, and you can stumble home at the end of a night reeking of self-congratulatory smugness and anyone who kisses you that night can taste how much you care about the environment. The Air Company sells vodka, hand sanitizer and eau de parfum, and just raised a Series A to double down on its commitment to the planet.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Tuesday

    The stock of hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been up and down over the last month. Plug has been growing out its network of green hydrogen production capacity, and today announced a deal to offer Walmart up to 20 tons per day of the fuel. The agreement is among the first green hydrogen supply contracts of its kind for Plug Power.

  • ATCO GROUP AND MICROSOFT ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM RENEWABLE ENERGY POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT

    ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) / Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) (TSX: CU.X)

  • Plug Power Stock Rises on Agreement to Supply Green Hydrogen to Walmart

    Plug Power will deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen to power Walmart's lift trucks across the retailer's distribution and fulfillment centers.

  • Esports Technologies Partners With Free-To-Play Games Provider Incentive Games

    Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EBET) subsidiary Esports Marketing Technologies Ltd has signed a software license and service agreement with Incentive Games. Under the agreement, Incentive will build customized free-to-play games for Esports Technologies brands. The first free-to-play game will be created using Counter Strike: Global Offensive wagering markets, with plans to expand to Dota 2, League of Legends, and Valorant. "We have immediate access to Incentive's library of game mechanics we

  • World needs extra $1.3 trln energy investment by 2030 - JP Morgan

    The world needs to find $1.3 trillion of incremental investment by 2030 to boost all types of energy output and infrastructure from renewables to oil and gas to avoid an energy crunch, U.S. bank JP Morgan said in its first annual energy outlook. "Our main finding is that by 2030, energy demand growth will exceed supply growth by circa 20% based on current trends, primarily driven by emerging economies and their efforts to develop and lift their citizens out of poverty," strategists Marko Kolanovic and Christyan Malek said. Investment will need to be inclusive of all fuels, including oil and gas, renewables and nuclear, with oil demand alone expected to grow by around 10% by 2030 and gas by 18%.

  • Climate Crisis? Fund Managers Are Sticking With Fossil Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowNone of the world’s largest asset managers has definitively called on fossil-fuel companies to stop the development of new oil and gas projects.Surely, one wou

  • Are there affordable ways to cut your heating bill?

    Alternatives to gas and oil heating are becoming more popular but are still expensive.