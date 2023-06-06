Delignit (ETR:DLX) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Delignit (ETR:DLX) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Delignit:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = €3.5m ÷ (€42m - €9.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Delignit has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Forestry industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Delignit compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Delignit Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 11% and the business has deployed 41% more capital into its operations. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Delignit's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Delignit has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 21%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

