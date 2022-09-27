U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,704.25
    +34.25 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,577.00
    +234.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,437.00
    +120.75 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.00
    +19.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.83
    +1.12 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.10
    +11.70 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.19 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9653
    +0.0041 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.26
    +2.34 (+7.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0811
    +0.0128 (+1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0910
    -0.5890 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,217.29
    +1,415.05 (+7.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.17
    +29.07 (+6.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,035.87
    +14.92 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Delisting of Exor’s Ordinary Shares From Euronext Milan

Exor N.V.

Amsterdam, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the announcements by Exor (“Exor” or the “Company”) on 12 August and 12 September, the Company hereby announces that the delisting of its ordinary shares (ISIN NL0012059018) from Euronext Milan is effective as of the date hereof, as determined by Borsa Italiana on 12 August.

Starting from the date hereof, Exor’s ordinary shares will continue to be listed solely on Euronext Amsterdam.




Attachment


Recommended Stories