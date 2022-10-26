U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.60
    -28.51 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,839.11
    +2.37 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,970.99
    -228.12 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.33
    +8.18 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    +2.88 (+3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.00
    +11.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    +0.13 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0085
    +0.0116 (+1.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1626
    +0.0154 (+1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3700
    -1.6470 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,737.26
    +658.22 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.74
    +14.15 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Delisting of Securities of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.; Creatd Inc.; Molecular Data Inc.; ECMOHO Limited; and ALFI, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

Nasdaq, Inc.
·2 min read
Nasdaq, Inc.
Nasdaq, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.  Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on August 11, 2022, and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrant of Creatd Inc.  Creatd Inc.’s securities were suspended on September 7, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of Molecular Data Inc.  Molecular Data Inc.’s securities were suspended on September 7, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of ECMOHO Limited.  ECMOHO Limited’s securities were suspended on September 23, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrant of ALFI, Inc.  ALFI, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 25, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series.

-NDAQO-


Recommended Stories

  • Meta Platforms' Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

    Real Money's Eric Jhonsa live blogs Meta's earnings report and conference call with management.

  • 10 Cheap Chinese Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cheap Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. The Chinese market is looking bleak as President Xi Jinping enforces Covid Zero initiatives just as investors were rejoicing a rally in stocks. Wuhan […]

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • How Much Upside is Left in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)? Wall Street Analysts Think 119%

    The mean of analysts' price targets for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) points to an 118.7% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • Boeing CEO says disappointing earnings due to ‘challenging environment’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing CEO David Calhoun’s take on the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • AT&T’s dividend yield falls below Verizon’s. What that means for the stocks.

    AT&T Inc. no longer seems the most unloved name in wireless, and that manifested in one milestone that occurred last week.

  • Intel’s Mobileye IPO valued at $17 billion

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley explains what investors should know about the IPO of Intel’s self-driving unit Mobileye, which has been priced at $21 per share.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Why Nabors Industries Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) had surged more than 20% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rally was its third-quarter report. "We had an outstanding third quarter," CEO Anthony Petrello said in the earnings release.

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsTo

  • What Are The Best Stocks To Buy Right Now?

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy right now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Stocks To Buy Right Now. Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel: “I Think There’s Going To Be A Pivot Soon” On October 25, in an interview on CNBC, […]

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Microsoft ‘still the cloud king’ despite slowing growth, analyst says

    Piper Sandler Equity Research Analyst for Cloud Software and Analytics Brent Bracelin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft earnings and the slowdown in cloud and software stocks.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.12% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.