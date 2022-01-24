U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,410.13
    +12.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.50
    +99.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.13
    +86.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.51
    +45.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.99
    -1.15 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.50
    +11.70 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.27 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3490
    -0.0056 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9900
    +0.3350 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,932.63
    +1,615.72 (+4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.04
    +29.43 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Delisting of Securities of iFresh Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nasdaq, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NDAQ

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of iFresh Inc. iFresh Inc.’s common stock was suspended on November 23, 2021 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on January 18, 2022 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series.

NDAQO


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed 6.6%

    Once again, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is leading tech stocks lower as its shares had slumped 6.6% by 10:25 a.m. ET today. The most obvious answer is that investors are favoring "cheap" semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over "expensive" semiconductor stock Nvidia today, especially because Intel had some good news to report last week. On Friday, Intel announced that it has chosen to locate two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, picking the city from a field of 40 locations that had competed for the investment.

  • IBM Sales Surge. The Company’s Turnaround May Be Taking Hold.

    The tech giant reported strong fourth-quarter results, including its best quarterly sales growth in more than a decade.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Shopify, and Sea Limited Stocks Crashed

    In case you hadn't noticed yet, the stock market kind of curled up in a ball and died today. Of particular interest to growth investors today is the fact that some of the fastest growing e-commerce stocks in the world are going on sale, with shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down 8.6%, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) falling 10%, and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) leading the pack lower with a 12.3% loss. As it turns out, Shopify is the only one of the three with any obvious news on the wires, and even that news isn't too awfully bad.

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nikola Stocks Crashed Today

    This morning, shares of Tesla, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and zero-emission semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are all experiencing much steeper drops than the technology-filled Nasdaq Composite index. As of 11:12 a.m. ET, Tesla stock was down 6.6%, having recovered from a previous 10% drop. Rivian shares were near the day's low of 10.1%, and Nikola was down 7%.

  • IBM beats revenue expectations on cloud, consulting strength

    Revenue at the consulting business, a segment where IBM competes with Accenture Plc and SAP, rose 13.1% to $4.75 billion. The 110-year-old company has doubled down on the high-growth software and consulting businesses to boost stagnating revenue, after shedding its former managed infrastructure business in November following years of growth and margin pressures. In its new business model, software and consulting make up about 70% of total revenue, with the company now reporting in new segments to reflect its focus areas.

  • Why Netflix Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) were sliding today after a Jefferies analyst downgraded the company's stock from a buy rating to hold and cut his price target from $737 down to $415. Making matters worse, the broader stock market is experiencing a massive sell-off today as investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in the coming months. Netflix's stock fell by as much as 11% today and was down by 5.7% as of 1:52 p.m. ET.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Crashed Today

    On yet another miserable day for stock markets, shares of fuel cell stocks are getting hurt harder than most on Monday. In particular, shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are down 10.2% and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) is seeing a 10.8% decline as of 11:45 a.m. ET. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), probably the best-known stock in the industry, is leading the others lower at the same time -- down 12.6%.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Why Boeing Stock Slumped Today

    Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fell by nearly 6% in early trading on Monday. First, there's the broad market decline and the perception that Boeing is one of the companies particularly exposed to the risks that the market is concerned about right now. Meanwhile, China still hasn't fully approved the 737 MAX to return to service.

  • IBM stock rallies as earnings, sales surge amid Kyndryl spinoff

    International Business Machines Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after Big Blue topped Wall Street expectations following the spinoff of its managed infrastructure-service business Kyndryl Holdings Inc. in the middle of the quarter.

  • Why Arrival, Cenntro Electric, and Lordstown Motors Shares Are Down Today

    There were several catalysts for the sell-off, including rising interest rates and geopolitical concerns. Traders and investors seemed eager to exit high-risk positions, a category that includes many EV-related stocks. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: CENN) was down about 10.5%.

  • Here's Why We Think Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Is Well Worth Watching

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Why Shares of Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were all sliding today as investors continue to dump technology stocks in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout 2022. Today's drop comes as tech stocks have been tumbling since the beginning of this year as investors have processed information about rising bond yields as well. Amazon was down by 2.2%, Apple had dropped 2.7%, and Meta Platforms tumbled 2.8% as of 11:37 a.m. ET.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With the economy still working to recover from its pandemic-driven slump, the thought of a market crash may not seem as likely. It also means that certain market sectors are going to take a hit, even if the full market doesn't actually crash. If we do see a market crash, here are three names that should be on the shopping list in the aftermath.

  • Kohl’s stock soars on reports that Sycamore is exploring takeover

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how Kohl's stock is responding to reports that private equity firm Sycamore is exploring a takeover of the retailer.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Why Shares of Macy's, Nordstrom, and Dillard's All Rose Sharply on a Terrible Day for Wall Street

    After Kohl's received an unsolicited acquisition offer, investors looked for similar names in the space.