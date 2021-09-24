U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

Delisting of ZetaDisplay's shares: last day of trading 8 October

ZetaDisplay AB
As already communicated, the board of directors of ZetaDisplay has applied for delisting of ZetaDisplay’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has now decided to delist the shares and decided that the last trading day is 8 October 2021.

Malmö, 24 September 2021

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO
Phone +46 76-8754177
E-mail jacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approximately MSEK 450 and employs 200 staff at ten offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles more than 70,000 installations on over 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at ir.zetadisplay.com.

