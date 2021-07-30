U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.26
    -23.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,935.47
    -149.06 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,672.68
    -105.59 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.25
    -13.78 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.81
    +0.19 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    -18.90 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    -0.23 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3906
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6150
    +0.1540 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,072.80
    +1,342.90 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.03
    +5.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

Deliveroo could leave Spanish market ahead of on-demand labor reclassification

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

Deliveroo announced today that it is considering leaving the Spanish market, citing limited market share and a long road of investment with "highly uncertain long-term potential returns" on the horizon.

The company, an on-demand outfit based in the U.K., went public earlier in 2021. Its shares initially sagged, drawing concern about both the value of on-demand companies and tech concerns listing in London more broadly. However, shares of Deliveroo have since recovered, and the company's second-quarter earnings report saw it raise its expected gross order volume growth expectations "from between 30% to 40% to between 50% to 60%."

Given its rising growth expectations and improving public-market valuation, you may be surprised that Deliveroo is willing to leave any of the 12 markets in which it currently operates. In the case of Spain, it appears that Deliveroo is concerned that changes to local labor laws will make its operations more expensive in the country, which, given its modest market share, is not palatable.

Recall that Spain adopted a law in May -- a law generally agreed to in March -- requiring on-demand companies to hire their couriers. This is the sort of arrangement that on-demand companies in food delivery and ride-hailing have long fought; many on-demand companies are unprofitable without hiring couriers, and doing so could raise their costs. The possibility of worsened economics makes such changes to labor laws in any market a worry for startups and public companies alike that lean on freelance delivery workers.

Let's parse the Deliveroo statement to better understand the company's perspective. Here's the introductory paragraph:

Deliveroo today announces that it proposes to consult on ending its operations in Spain. Deliveroo currently operates across 12 markets worldwide, with the vast majority of the Company's gross transaction value (GTV) coming from markets where Deliveroo holds a #1 or #2 market position.

Translation: We're probably leaving Spain. Most of our order volume comes from markets where we are in a leading position (the company competes with Uber Eats, Glovo and Just Eat in different markets). We are not in a leading position in Spain.

Spain represents less than 2% of Deliveroo's GTV in H1 2021. The Company has determined that achieving and sustaining a top-tier market position in Spain would require a disproportionate level of investment with highly uncertain long-term potential returns that could impact the economic viability of the market for the Company.

Translation: Spain is a very small market for Deliveroo. To gain lots of market share in Spain would be very costly, and the company isn't sure about the long-term profitability of the country's business. This is where labor issues like this come into play -- investing to gain market share in a country where your business is less profitable is hard to pencil out.

And according to El Pais, the decision by Deliveroo comes as it was up against a deadline regarding worker reclassification. That may have contributed to the timing of the announcement.

From this juncture, Deliveroo spends three paragraphs discussing how it will support workers in case it does leave the Spanish market. It closes with the following:

This proposal does not impact previously communicated full-year guidance on Group annual GTV growth and gross profit margin.

Fair enough.

On-demand companies have made arguments over the years that changes to labor laws that would push more costs onto their plates in the form of hiring couriers -- or simply paying them more -- would make certain markets uneconomic and drive them away. Here, Deliveroo can follow through with an exit at essentially no cost, given how small its order volume is compared to its other 11 markets.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Friday

    Many different U.S.-listed Chinese technology stocks have been hit in recent days by fear and uncertainty related to a crackdown by the Chinese government. The battle took another turn today, but there's reason to think Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) might benefit. As of 3:20 p.m., Nio shares were up 4% on the day, after having jumped more than 6% earlier.

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Crashed 9% After Beating Earnings

    Pity the shareholders of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) -- they just can't catch a break. Skyworks, which was expected to earn $2.14 per share on $1.1 billion in third-quarter sales, last night reported EPS of $2.15 on sales of $1.12 billion. It was a small beat, but it was a beat -- yet Skyworks stock was still down 8.6% at noon today.

  • Why Atlassian Stock Jumped 31% Friday Morning

    The company behind the popular business collaboration platform Jira delivered another strong earnings surprise in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Shares of Dexcom Are Gaining This Morning

    What happened Shares of continuous glucose monitor (CGM) maker Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM) are up more than 9% this morning after reporting sales and earnings that beat analyst estimates. Management also increased its full-year guidance for both metrics.

  • Here's Why AMD's Acquisition of Xilinx Is Such a Great Deal

    Xilinx will substantially boost AMD's profile in the chip space and make it even more profitable.

  • SEC freezes Chinese company IPOs over risk disclosures: report

    U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded lower in early trading on Friday on a Reuters report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stopped processing registrations of U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs) and other sales of securities by Chinese companies.

  • Forget Amazon, These 2 Nasdaq Highfliers Are Skyrocketing Friday

    The stock market gave back some of its recent gains on Friday, as high-profile earnings reports weighed on parts of the market. In particular, declines for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were worse than most other stock indexes, with the Nasdaq down more than 0.6% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. Many investors were displeased with a downbeat outlook from e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), whose shares fell precipitously.

  • Why Amazon shares fell after Q2 earnings results

    Daniel Newman, Futurum Research Principal Analyst joins Yahoo Finance to break down Amazon's Q2 earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 6.2% on Thursday, following the release of the digital payment giant's second-quarter results.  So what PayPal's net revenue jumped 19% year over year to $6.

  • 4 reasons why Amazon stock is getting nailed

    Amazon's stock is getting hit after its latest earnings report. Here are three quick reasons why.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After 4-To-1 Stock Split?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Here's Why Amazon Stock Plunged Today

    As of 3:15 p.m. EDT, Amazon's stock price was down more than 7%. Amazon's net sales jumped 27% year over year to a staggering $113.1 billion, fueled by strong gains in its cloud computing and advertising businesses. Amazon's "other" segment, which is mostly comprised of advertising-related sales, saw even more impressive gains, with revenue rising a blistering 87%.

  • 15 Best High Volume Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best high volume stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Volume Stocks to Buy Now. In May this year, the chief of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler appeared […]

  • Amazon.com Plunge Hits Nasdaq Harder As Stock Market Drops; This Software Stock Soars 26%

    The stock market was off its opening lows Friday morning as the Nasdaq composite took the hardest hit from weakness in Amazon.com.

  • Amazon expectations were 'too high' as shopping habits normalize: Analyst

    Amazon posted its third $100 billion quarter in a row. Loop Capital Managing Director Anthony Chukumba joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Bitcoin's terminal value is really $700,000: crypto investor

    One early bitcoin investor has crunched the numbers on the crypto, and thinks it's looking mighty undervalued at the moment.

  • Exxon, Chevron Beat Q2 Forecasts But Contrast On Paying Shareholders More

    Exxon and Chevron reported strong Q2 earnings but struck contrasting tones on returning more capital the shareholders.

  • Why Upwork Stock Got Crushed on Friday

    Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) were sharply lower on Friday, slumping as much as 15.7%. For the second quarter, analysts had expected Upwork to lose $0.09 per share on revenue of $120.24 million. Instead, Upwork reported a wider loss of $0.13 on revenue of $124.2 million.

  • U.S. House advances bills to address Archegos, GameStop turmoil

    Wealthy families that set up investment funds known as "family offices" to manage their personal wealth would face stricter oversight from U.S. regulators under a bill advanced by a U.S. congressional panel late on Thursday. The bill was among 11 that lawmakers hope will address failings highlighted by March's meltdown of family office Archegos Capital which led to billions of dollars in losses for some banks and January's GameStop saga. Whether they pass or not, the bills considered by the House Financial Services Committee would increase the pressure on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to take swift action, analysts said.

  • Will Moderna Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    With its rapidly produced and highly effective coronavirus vaccine, it's no surprise that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is one of the most-discussed stocks of the year. Right now, Moderna's market capitalization is about $137 billion. Moderna's trailing revenue is $2.73 billion, but it already has signed advance purchase agreements that should total $19.2 billion before the end of 2021.