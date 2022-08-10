U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Deliveroo eyeing Netherlands exit as losses and challenges grow

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

Another European market exit looks to be on the cards for UK-based on-demand food delivery startup, Deliveroo, which says it's consulting on shutting down its service in the Netherlands.

The platform's service footprint currently spans 11 markets -- namely: Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the UK. But that could soon be reduced to ten.

In a half yearly financial report to investors, Deliveroo said the Netherlands represents less than 1% of its gross transaction value for the first half of 2022 -- and that it would, essentially, cost it too much to try to increase usage in the market to boost its positioning.

"The Company has determined that it would require a disproportionate level of investment, with uncertain returns, to reach and sustain a top tier market position, and therefore has decided to consult on ending its operations in the Netherlands," it writes, adding: "Deliveroo anticipates that the consultation process with relevant stakeholders will commence in August and is working towards a potential date for the final day of operations in the Netherlands towards the end of November."

Asked about the potential exit, a Deliveroo spokeswoman also told TechCrunch:

"We have announced our intention to consult on proposals to leave the Netherlands and will shortly commence a process of consultation with relevant stakeholders. We are working towards a potential date for the final day of operations towards the end of November. This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we want to thank all of our employees and riders, who will be supported throughout this consultation process."

There are growing headwinds (some might say mighty gales) for on-demand platforms with the economic downturn and crippling inflation biting into consumer demand for the kind of extraneous app-based delivery convenience they've been built to encourage -- whether for a hot meal or grocery deliveries (and food price inflation doesn't help either).

Unsurprisingly, as Reuters reports, Deliveroo's losses widened in the first half of the year -- with the company reporting a pretax loss of £147M ($177M) vs £95M ($115M) lost a year ago.

Many gig platforms also face growing regulatory challenges on the labor rights front, especially in Europe, with lawmakers turning their attention to bolstering protections for precarious workers who, typically, face micromanagement by algorithm without being provided with the full safety net of employment rights.

European Union lawmakers are debating a platform worker regulation -- presented last December by the Commission -- that's targeted at so called 'bogus self-employment' and includes a rebuttable presumption of employment for workers on digital labor platforms.

If the law passes it's set to have a major impact on how on-demand platforms can operate across the region, which has 27 Member States. (Five of Deliveroo's 11 markets are currently in the EU.)

Deliveroo appears exposed here -- since, last year, it shut down its service in Spain following the approval of a similar reform of the country's labour law which reclassified on-demand platform workers as employees.

Earlier this year, it also lost a legal challenge in France over the 'freelancer' status it clams for couriers -- although it has sought to challenge the judgement on appeal (and is currently continuing to operate in the market).

Notably, in the Netherlands, Deliveroo has faced a similar legal challenge over couriers' employment status.

A Supreme Court decision on the case is expected in December -- but in a June opinion an advisor to the court took the view that its couriers are actually in an employment contract with it, in line with earlier court rulings. So that could have factored into its cost projections.

Deliveroo writes of its proposed Netherlands exit that it is "consistent with the Company's disciplined approach to capital allocation", and adds: "Management is committed to driving profitable growth and delivering on the path to profitability and sustainable cash flow generation." (Its investor report also notes that "legal and regulatory settlements and provisions" contributed £29.1M to its first half operating loss.)

Deliveroo's home market of the UK looks safer for it on the labor rights front as it successfully fought off a string of employment classification and workers rights challenges over the years -- including, last year, another challenge over collective bargaining right.

That may explain why the GMB Union agreed a deal with Deliveroo in May which gave the union rights to collective bargaining on pay for the company's 90,000+ riders, and "consultation rights" on benefits and other issues like rider health -- simultaneously agreeing to recognize that Deliveroo riders are self-employed. (The latter is of course the critical piece for the viability of Deliveroo's business model as the costs of employment are not merely wages; there's tax and social security contributions to factor in, too.)

In Italy, meanwhile, which (like the UK & Ireland) Deliveroo refers to as a "key" market, the company was one of a handful of on-demand delivery firms to -- back in 2020 -- band together in a lobbying coalition (called Assodelivery) and ink a deal with a far right union to push a self-interested package of gig worker 'protections' in a bid to derail more fulsome rights being baked into Italian law.

The EU's platform worker reform may derail such local lobby efforts, however. And in cases where lawmakers refuse to bend to platform pressure to grant them carve outs from workers rights -- and the Commission at least has sounded firm about the need to hold the line against a mass dilution of' employment rights across the bloc -- the regional road ahead for 'gig' platforms looks bumpy.

Deliveroo's investor report acknowledges both that the majority of litigation it's facing is taking place in European territories; and there are "jurisdictions which may seek to regulate the on-demand economy and as a result the [legal] risk may be heightened".

On what it couches as "regulatory challenge" it also warns investors it is "difficult at this time to quantify the probable economic outflow in the event of an adverse outcome". (Its report sets out some "best estimates" attached to current litigations which -- for the first time -- also incorporate a new "legal provision" in relation to regulatory challenge, although Deliveroo cautions these remain "at an early stage".)

Europe lays out a plan to flip the odds on gig economy exploitation

  • Egyptian startup Convertedin raises $3M, caters to e-commerce brands in MENA and Latin America

    Convertedin, an Egyptian startup that operates a marketing operating system for e-commerce brands, has raised $3 million in a seed round led by Saudi Arabia-headquartered Merak Capital. When brands shift to e-commerce sales, they operate with vast amounts of fragmented data that need to be unified to drive informed decisions and growth. As such, platforms like Convertedin become essential because it caters to brands and businesses with one, some, or all of these objectives: drive personalized and scalable campaigns, convert customers, achieve measurable results and grow revenue.

  • Snapchat+ arrives in India and it costs just 62 cents

    Snap on Wednesday launched the paid version of its widely used social media service in India, bringing its exclusive and experimental features offering to the South Asian nation for just 62 cents a month as it looks to supercharge its customer base by attempting to monetize over 100 million users. The launch of the subscription offering, priced in India at 49 Indian rupees, follows Snap introducing the $4 subscription offering in the U.S., the UK and Canada among a few other key markets in late June. After lagging for several years in India, the largest market by users for Google and Facebook, Snapchat has grown phenomenally in the South Asian market in the last two years.

  • Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%

    U.S. consumer prices rose at a slower pace in July as gas prices fell and supply chains improved, but inflation held near its highest level in 40 years.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • US Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation decelerated in July by more than expected, reflecting lower energy prices, which may take some pressure off the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively hiking interest rates.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedente

  • Instant View: US CPI unchanged in July, raises hopes of Fed slowing

    U.S. consumer prices decelerated in July as gasoline prices dropped sharply, raising hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may dial back its aggressive path of interest rate hikes. The consumer price index was unchanged last month after advancing 1.3% in June, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through June, the CPI climbed 8.5%, below expectations of an 8.7% rise and after a 9.1% rise in June.

  • ‘Assume you are laid off’: Suze Orman likes these 3 simple techniques to prepare for the recession ahead

    Get ready. Anything can happen.

  • The Democrats’ lousy corporate tax hikes

    Congress is poised to pass new tax penalties that veto tax breaks already in the law. We explain why Congress chooses complexity over simplicity.

  • U.S. Inflation Slowed to 8.5% in July, CPI Report Shows; Bitcoin Jumps

    Crypto markets responded positively after the slower-than-expected inflation reading, which takes some pressure of the Federal Reserve to continue to hike aggressively at the September meeting.

  • Pound jumps 1.3pc as US inflation slows - live updates

    Households face £30bn stealth raid from Rishi Sunak's tax freeze Heathrow’s Spanish owner considers selling stake amid airport chaos FTSE 100 trades flat ahead of US inflation data Jeremy Warner: Britain is breaking down, and the Tories risk irrelevancy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • With the global economy squeezed from all sides, the Great Stagflation has arrived

    As globalization unravels, the prevailing winds have shifted to drive output lower and prices higher

  • China Consumer Inflation Reaches 2-Year High as Pork Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s consumer inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in two years, largely due to surging pork costs, while weak consumer demand kept overall price pressures in check.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But

  • U.S. consumer price growth unchanged for July

    The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was unchanged last month after advancing 1.3% in June, the Labor Department said on Wednesday in a closely watched report that nevertheless showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated as the Federal Reserve mulls whether to embrace another super-sized interest rate hike in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2% rise in monthly CPI in July on the heels of a roughly 20% drop in the cost of gasoline. But the Fed has indicated that several monthly declines in CPI growth will be needed before it lets up on the increasingly aggressive monetary policy tightening it has delivered to tame inflation currently running at four-decade highs.

  • Why the Inflation Reduction Act is a very big deal for Americans

    The Democrats' budget bill addresses some big problems: Climate change, energy security, health-care costs, tax fairness, budget deficits, and inflation

  • Inflation Slowed in July. It’s Still Historically High.

    Economists had expected that lower prices for gasoline would lead to a slower gain in the consumer price index.

  • How much damage will the housing market do to the economy?

    As housing prices weaken, commentaries fear that a repeat of the Great Recession could be looming. Here’s a reality check.

  • India could emerge as Asia's strongest economy in 2022-23, says Morgan Stanley

    The brokerage expects India's growth to average 7% for 2022-2023 and contribute 28% and 22% to Asian and global growth, respectively. Morgan Stanley's projection comes as Asia's third-largest economy grew 9.2% in the fiscal year 2022, a sharp recovery from a 6.6% contraction in the previous year as COVID-19 lockdowns took a severe toll on its economy. "Lower corporate taxes, the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and India as a potential beneficiary of supply chain diversification will catalyse and sustain domestic demand, especially in investment," the economists said in a note dated Tuesday.

  • EVs that may qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details which electric vehicles currently on the market may or may not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's EV tax credit.

  • Petro Targets Rich Colombians and Oil Exports With New Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Wealthy Colombians and energy exports are being targeted with new taxes on the first day of President Gustavo Petro’s administration. Most Read from BloombergFBI Search Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsThe incoming leftist government, which took office on Sunday, said it is seeking to cut inequality and raise money for poverty-fighting programs w

  • China's factory inflation hits 17-month low, consumer prices speed up

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory-gate inflation eased in July to a 17-month low, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on raw material demand, although consumer price increases hit a two-year high as pork supplies tightened. The producer price index (PPI) rose 4.2% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday, versus an uptick of 6.1% in June and analysts' median forecast of 4.8%. China's producer price growth has slowed from a 26-year high in October last year, giving policymakers some leeway to stimulate the flagging economy even as central banks elsewhere scramble to hose down rampant inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes.