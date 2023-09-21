When Will Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Deliveroo plc's (LON:ROO) future prospects. Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The UK£2.1b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£243m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£179m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Deliveroo's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 12 of the British Hospitality analysts is that Deliveroo is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of UK£42m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 71% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Deliveroo given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Deliveroo has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

