Deliveroo reports 36% rise in gross value of orders in Q4

LONDON (Reuters) - Food delivery company Deliveroo said the gross transactional value of orders on its platform rose 36% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, resulting in it hitting the top of its guidance range with a 70% rise for the year.

The British company said on Thursday that the number of orders grew 10% in the quarter, and the average value stabilised, up by 1% in constant currency to 21.40 pounds.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)