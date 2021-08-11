U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.25
    -8.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,108.00
    -47.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,008.25
    -36.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.00
    -6.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.54
    +0.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.50
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.07
    +0.35 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7510
    +0.2110 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,403.14
    +857.07 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.06
    +911.39 (+375.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.43
    +12.39 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Deliveroo reports doubling in gross order value in first half

FILE PHOTO: A Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London
LONDON (Reuters) - Food delivery company Deliveroo said the value of orders on its platform more than doubled in the first half, with no material impact from the wider reopening of restaurants in its biggest market - Britain - in the second quarter.

The firm, which connects customers with over 115,000 restaurants and grocers in the UK and 11 other countries, said its gross transaction value rose 102% to 3.386 billion pounds ($4.68 billion).

($1 = 0.7234 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas)

  • Deliveroo keeps rising after poaching Amazon executive

    Deliveroo has poached a leading technology executive from its own investor, Amazon, as its shares rose closer to their float price.

  • Carlyle’s Final Vectura Offer Opens Path for Philip Morris

    (Bloomberg) -- The battle for Vectura Group Plc may be nearing the final stages after Carlyle Group Inc. said its 958 million-pound ($1.3 billion) offer is final, opening the door for Philip Morris International Inc. to potentially walk off with the U.K. drugmaker.Carlyle on Tuesday side-stepped a planned auction and described its most recent 155 pence-a-share bid as “full and fair” and in the best interests of “broader stakeholders,” including the scientists who work at the maker of asthma medi

  • Deliveroo Shares Jump After Delivery Hero Buys Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Plc shares jumped the most since its initial public offering after Delivery Hero SE bought a 5.1% stake, a vote of confidence in the troubled U.K. food-delivery company’s stock.Delivery Hero bought the shares at an average price of about 270 pence apiece when it started acquiring them in April, Chief Executive Officer Niklas Oestberg said in a series of tweets on Monday. The company was “oversold” at the IPO, has a “decent profit margin” and “felt undervalued to us,” he

  • Oil Steadies With Report Pointing to Shrinking U.S. Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after jumping the most in almost three weeks as an industry report pointed to shrinking U.S. gasoline and crude inventories.Futures in New York traded near $68 a barrel after closing 2.7% higher on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute reported motor fuel stockpiles fell by 1.11 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That would be the fourth weekly draw, the longest run of declines since September, if confirmed by official figures

  • Analysis-Shoots of greenflation spring new challenges on portfolio managers

    From container ships to cardboard, tighter environmental regulations are stoking shortages and price spikes as 'greenflation' takes a grip, adding a new twist to corporate valuations. For all the inflation-is-transitory messages from central banks, double or triple-digit cost increases have become common on company balance sheets, although the green variety has yet to show up in bond markets, the usual early warning system. While higher costs are partly down to pandemic-linked supply glitches, fund managers say a powerful impetus is emanating from stringent new rules to guide the world's transition to a greener future.

  • Institutional Investors Return to Bitcoin Despite US Crypto Tax Plans

    Increased institutional on-chain activities have accompanied bitcoin's latest price rally.

  • Telcos Seek Killer App to Recoup Billions Spent on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- About a decade ago, mobile carriers poured billions of dollars into high-speed 4G networks only to see technology giants such as Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google walk away with most of the profits fueled by social media. As operators plow even more cash into 5G, they are betting on a futuristic concept in hope of a fair share of the returns this time.Telecommunications companies are looking to build a platform based on the metaverse, an idea that inspired “Ready Player One” an

  • As Delta Variant Spreads, Florida Hospitals Race to Find Open Beds

    The Delta variant has pushed Florida Covid-19 hospitalizations to records and AdventHealth’s Orlando-area hospitals beyond capacity, leaving patients to wait in emergency rooms in a potentially dangerous limbo.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel fails to overturn $2.18 billion patent verdict, plans appeal

    U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco, Texas, denied Intel's motion for a new trial in a sealed order issued late Monday. Jurors on March 2 had awarded VLSI $1.5 billion and $675 million for Intel's respective infringement of two patents that were once owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV. Intel said in a statement on Tuesday it was disappointed with the decision and intended to appeal.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • A rape allegation at Alibaba has prompted an outpouring in China about toxic work culture

    Forced drinking with clients is among many ways in which work culture in China still demeans women, online commentators noted.

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.

  • China anti-graft body criticizes business drinking after Alibaba scandal

    China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption agency, has criticised what it called a "disgusting" culture of business drinking following a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. "In the incident, an unhealthy dynamic in a working environment, a disgusting drinking culture, a lack of transparency when reporting issues together exposed pervasive, deeply rooted unspoken rules," it said in a notice on its website. The piece calls on people to break "unspoken rules" such as coerced drinking.

  • US Class I Railroads To Feds: Don't Blame Us

    Much of the congestion occurring at intermodal rail terminals are ultimately related to factors beyond the control of the Class I railroads, and the railroads are doing all that they can to improve terminal throughput, assert the CEOs of U.S.-based Class I railroads to the Surface Transportation Board. The board had asked the Class I railroads in July to explain what they were doing to address the congestion occurring at intermodal terminals. STB also asked the railroads to describe how and when

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • Top public relations director at Chinese social media giant Weibo arrested

    Chinese authorities have arrested a top public relations executive at Chinese social media giant Weibo Corp, local Chinese media reported widely on Tuesday. Mao Taotao, director of public relations at Weibo, is suspected of bribery and had "seriously harmed the interests of the company", according to an internal memo sent to staff and republished in local media. A company source confirmed the accuracy of the memo.

  • Retirement: Gender financial gap is worsening amid savings imbalance

    The roaring stock market is minting a new crop of 401(k) millionaires, but only half of the population isn’t feeling the gains.